Pope Leo XIV and the Unfinished Theology of Blessing

Today’s post is from Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD, Associate Professor of Theology and Religious Education at De La Salle University in the Philippines. A Graduate Program Coordinator and Research Fellow, he is the author or editor of more than 100 Scopus-indexed publications and actively serves as an editor or author for leading international academic journals and publishers, including Springer, SAGE Publishing, Routledge, Taylor & Francis, Cambridge University Press, and Oxford University Press. He was included in the 2025 Stanford/Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% researchers.

When journalists asked Pope Leo XIV about German bishops blessing same-sex couples this past spring, he gave an answer both sides of the debate on this issue can quote. He said the church’s unity “should not revolve around sexual matters,” and that justice, equality, and freedom of religion take priority. He also said the Holy See disagrees with formalized blessings of same-sex couples and that going beyond Francis’ provision “can cause more disunity than unity” Is his answer a continuation or a new approach to church policy and practice? I argue it is neither. It is a strategic subtraction because doctrine on sexuality is preserved, the prophetic energy of the permission to offer blessings is removed, and a pastoral gift becomes a unity-management problem.

What Francis left behind

Fiducia Supplicans, the 2023 document from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, permitted spontaneous, non-liturgical blessings of “couples in irregular situations and same-sex couples.” The conditions were strict: no wedding clothing, gestures, or words, no pairing with a civil union ceremony, and no codified rite. The Vatican declined to regulate any further , leaving other details to individual priests.

The logic to permit blessings was never about marriage. It rested on the older tradition of the sacramental blessing, which Vatican II described as a sign of spiritual effects obtained through the church’s intercession (Paul VI, 1963, para. 60). A blessing does not certify a state of life; it invokes grace on persons. Francis had already named the stakes, insisting the church is not a customs house but “the house of the Father, where there is a place for everyone,” as he wrote in 2013’s apostolic exhortation Evangelium Gaudium, paragraph 47.

Where Leo is continuous

Leo’s defenders will point to real continuity with Francis. The new pope affirms that all people may receive blessings under Francis’ provision, and he has described a move from a 2012 critique of the “homosexual lifestyle” toward a church that is “more welcoming and more open.” He has met with leaders from Courage, a ministry which is focused on celibacy for LGBTQ+ people and, according to Fr. James Martin, SJ, expressed “openness and welcome” to LGBT Catholics, when the Jesuit met him in 2025. And in an interview with a journalist, he says he is “trying not to continue to polarize or promote polarization in the church.”

Where Leo is new

The pope’s novelty lies in his method and framing of the topic–which matter more than it may first appear. Here are some of the Leo’s rhetorical moves:

Unity becomes the master category. Francis treated mercy as the Gospel’s interpretive key and accepted conflict as its cost. Leo treats unity as the key and pastoral innovation as a threat to it. The status quo, the most cautious position thus becomes seeni as the most Christian.

The “sexual matters” argument cuts both ways. Leo is right that Catholic moral vision cannot be reduced to sexual ethics. However, it’s also true that a church which doesn’t focus on sexuality would not police blessings so closely. Declining to prioritize the topic while enforcing a ceiling on same-sex blessings is not neutrality. It is a decision about whose pastoral practice counts as disruptive.

Synodality has limits. Cardinal Reinhard Marx has said that the German bishops’ guide t formal blessings for same-sex couples is an example of synodality in action: a local church discerning its own pastoral reality. Leo’s response to this guide ,that Rome has already voiced disagreement, suggests this topic sits beyond synodality’s reach.

The paradox no one wants to name

Fiducia Supplicans made spontaneity a virtue, so that blessings would not be confused with marriage. Pastorally, however, spontaneity means a gay couple’s access to a blessing depends on which priest they happen to meet. Clergy who bless without institutional cover remain vulnerable to reprisal.

Leo’s refusal to formalize freezes this arrangement. It treats the lack of structure as a feature, when for many LGBTQ+ Catholics it is the structural problem. A theology of grace that is real in principle but available only by clerical discretion is a precarious theology.

Leo is unlikely to reverse Fiducia Supplicans . The harder question is whether a welcome this minimal can hold. Pastors who bless couples will keep asking what they are blessing, and doctrine has a long history of developing under the pressure of lived testimony.

The implications for LGBTQ+ ministry

For LGBTQ+ Catholics and those who accompany them, recognition of the implications of Pope Leo’s position calls for realism without resignation:

Use the space that exists. The permission is real. Priests and pastoral ministers should be trained and supported to bless without apology.

Name the structural gap. Advocate for clear, protective norms for clergy who bless, without requiring a rite that mimics marriage.

Hold Leo to his priorities. He has said justice, equality, and freedom outrank sexual matters. Ask what that requires for church employees, families, and LGBTQ+ people facing criminalization abroad, including in the Africa he has just visited this past year

An open window

When John XXIII convened Vatican II, he spoke of opening the church’s windows to let in fresh air, an aggiornamento (update) meant to refresh the church, not dismantle it. Fiducia Supplicans was a window of that kind, cracked open by Francis so that couples long left outside could feel the breeze of the church’s mercy.

Leo has inherited that window. He has not slammed it shut, and he says all are welcome. But he is deciding how far to leave it open, and his talk of unity suggests a worry that the draft might disturb the household. Vatican II offers a counterpoint: once opened, those windows cannot be controlled by any single hand, and the church that emerged from the Council was not the one that entered it.

Leo may hold this window at its current width, but he cannot decide what the air carries in. In the end, the church’s pastors and its LGBTQ+ faithful will decide what the opening makes possible.

—Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD, October , 2026