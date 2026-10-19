Diocese in Italy Supports LGBTQ+ Folks for Coming Out Day

For many LGBTQ+ Catholics, coming out may feel like an impossible challenge, especially coming out to Catholic peers. In anticipation of this year’s Coming Out Day on October 11, the Faith and Queer working group of the Diocese of Bolzano-Bressanone in northern Italy, decided to openly address this issue.

“When one’s sexual orientation is associated with concepts of guilt and sin, it can give rise to a profound internal conflict,” a statement from the group says, according to Progetto Gionata. When the Church has a significant role in a person’s social life or professional life, the situation compounds: losing the Church means losing everything. The Faith and Queer group invites queer Catholics hesitant to come out to “overcome fears and prejudices, creating spaces where people are welcomed, along with their personal history and faith.”

The group began in 2020, at the behest of the diocesan synod. In 2022, it presented an exhibition on the experiences of queer Christians, with a series of videos to raise awareness. Father Paolo Zambaldi, a priest involved with the group, said that their aim was to “change attitudes, to integrate this issue into everyday life.”

Many of the group’s members have experienced real harm being openly queer in the Church. In 2023, group member Toni Pramstaller was denied communion during a meeting of the Diocesan Pastoral Council. He calls this a deeply wounding experience.

A major project of Faith and Queer that assists with coming out experiences is “Always Here — Queer History of South Tyrol.” This project aims to be “a path that gives voice to the personal stories of South Tyrolean queer people, highlighting the relationship between identity, social context and ecclesial environment.” Through testimonies and interviews, Always Here plans to show that queer Catholics were, in fact, always here and part of the community, even when they were ‘invisible.’”

Renate Rottensteiner, the coordinator of the Faith and Queer group, likens the goals of Always Here to the general duty of the Church community: to give LGBTQ+ Catholics “back the dignity that we took from them in the past” by recognizing their experiences and also educating friends and loved ones about the reality of queer identities. With education, and by bringing this conversation into the light, projects like Always Here aim to create a world where no Catholic has to fear coming out:

“Coming out must remain a free choice, not a test of courage imposed on someone. The real question, then, is not just whether a queer person is ready to open up, but whether our parishes are finally ready to listen to them, without making them pay the price for their honesty,” Rottensteiner said.

–Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, October 19, 2026