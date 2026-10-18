Are You an ‘Unexpected Protagonist of Salvation History’? Do You Want to Be?

Today’s reflection is from Jeromiah Taylor, the Assistant Opinions Editor at The National Catholic Reporter. He is the former Digital Content Coordinator at New Ways Ministry.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi can be found by clicking here.

While praying with today’s liturgical readings in the light of the witness of LGBTQ+ Catholics, I kept returning to a phrase: unexpected protagonists of salvation history. Somewhere in the readings’ overlapping thematic layers of service, power, prophecy, and testimony — there was a hidden message that God’s purpose is fulfilled by people who the self-professed righteous don’t deem worthy of the task. Is there a lesson here for LGBTQ+ Catholics?

In today’s reading from Isaiah, we hear of an unexpected protagonist in Cyrus, the Persian king, who according to the biblical account (Ezra 1:1-11), freed the Jews from Babylonian captivity, allowing them to return to Israel and rebuild God’s temple. According to Isaiah, despite not being a Jew, Cyrus is referred to as “messiah”, or “anointed one,” and God “calls him by his name” for the sake of delivering his chosen people. The biblical account imbues human history with salvation history: rather than a mere benevolent conqueror, Cyrus — an outsider — is God’s instrument in the fulfillment of God’s will.

In today’s gospel selection, Jesus himself also confounds expectations. Rather than recall heroes of old, like Cyrus, who might be able to overthrow Roman subjection, Jesus responds to the Pharisees’ “malice” by setting the Kingdom of God apart from the dominions of the world. This week’s gospel from Matthew 22, appears just before Jesus’ famous “Woes of the Pharisees” in chapter 23, where he criticizes their hypocrisy, harshness and ostentatiousness. Operating outside of the temple system, and confounding the Pharisees’ efforts to “entrap [him] in speech,” Jesus is also an unexpected protagonist in salvation history: the baby marked at birth as a sign of contradiction, who liberated not by force but by submission.

In today’s passage from Paul’s First Letter to the Thessalonians, he praises that early church for their “work of faith and labor of love and endurance in hope.” Here, not long after the Council of Jerusalem which declared that gentile Christians didn’t need to follow mosaic law, Paul praises a gentile congregation as exemplary. Now, the laws of the unexpected protagonist Jesus — faith, hope and love — are being lived truly by another unexpected group: Greco-Roman gentiles.

LGBTQ+ Catholics find ourselves in a similar position to Cyrus, Jesus,and the early gentile Christians: we are unexpected instruments of God’s will operating in the face of “hypocrisy” and “malice,” the words used by Matthew to describe those who are trying to trick Jesus. How might God now praise his LGBTQ+ children for our works of faith, hope and love! For our faithful labor in his vineyard; our persistent adherence to his body; and our unyielding hope in a more just, inclusive church — one that more perfectly reveals the real expanse of God’s loving embrace of all humanity.

I think the real charge for LGBTQ+ Catholics in this week’s readings is found in the Alleluia acclamation: “Shine like lights in the world as you hold on to the word of life” (Philippians 2:15-16).

How do we, as LGBTQ+ Catholics, do this? We must show up unapologetically as ourselves, giving glory to God in the face of hypocrisy. We must reiterate — as we are able to do safely — our membership in the Body of Christ. Those of us in the West, who are for now afforded considerable civil protection, are especially obligated to show up in the church, as our family in other parts of the world aren’t able to do so safely.

We must testify, shining like lights in the world, holding onto our word of life. What is our word of life? The same as everyone else’s: that the Word of God became man, and remains in our midst, nourishing and bonding us with and within his sacramental and mystical body. Testifying to the truth about ourselves and our lives, and also about our Catholic faith can be challenging to do both within the church and within the LGBTQ+ community — two communities who share a lengthy history of pain and antagonism.

But we are sustained by that Word, who remains closest to the poor and marginalized — a category to which LGBTQ+ Catholics undoubtedly belong Pope Leo XIV,in his apostolic exhortation Dilxit Te specified types of poverty, including the form wherein people are “socially marginalized and lack the means to give voice to their dignity and abilities.”

My prayer for this week is that all God’s LGBTQ+ children will find and receive the “means to voice their dignity and abilities” not only within their families and societies, but in the church. For by doing so, we too will become unexpected protagonists in salvation history, leavening the church and world with witness.

–Jeromiah Taylor, October 18, 2026