LaBanca Turns a Difficult Story into a One-Man Show

The one-man show about and by a gay Catholic schoolteacher who is fired from his job when his diocese finds out he is married to a man is having its West Coast premiere in Portland, Oregon.

Communion is both written and performed by Broadway actor Matthew LaBanca, who was fired from his music teaching job by the Diocese of Brooklyn for marrying his husband.

“I call Communion my theatrical ministry,” LaBanca said.

The Diocese of Brooklyn offered him an option of a severance package to not say anything, but he chose to create the play.

“I really had very few people to speak with,” LaBanca said. “I stayed silent basically for six weeks, except with my husband, and my parents and a few other people, but certainly not my students or my choir or my neighbors.”

With the support of his family and a Catholic priest, he declined the agreement and recorded a video for YouTube. The video went viral, which both brought media attention to his experience and ultimately inspired Communion.

For LaBanca, the play deals with the often painful intersection of LGBTQ+ identity and faith, especially for those who grew up in religious communities.

“It’s very difficult for an LGBTQ person of faith, especially in the Catholic Church, to reconcile both worlds,” LaBanca said.

In the opening scene, the audience participates in the play by becoming LaBanca’s choir, following his lead and repeating after him.“People, when they come into a theater, may not be speaking to the person to their left or to their right,” he said. “They suddenly find themselves in a choir with (someone) they’ve never met.”

The audience talkbacks have been the most meaningful part of the show for LaBanca. Audience members share their stories and those of the people they love.

“They want to be seen and heard and appreciated and included,” he said. “I want the audiences to come away with having had an emotional journey, an experience of being brought together with others … being more aware of the unnecessary pain that’s inflicted at the hands of religious discrimination.”

Despite the Brooklyn Diocese’s decision and its aftermath, LaBanca said his relationship with God remained intact.

“My relationship with God was never rocked,” he said. “My relationship with the Church is a different story, but I’d say my relationship with the divine is only strengthened.”

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, October 17, 2026

For further reading:

New Ways Ministry: Catholic Parish Hosts Premiere of Film About Fired Gay Teacher

New Ways Ministry: Fired Gay Church Employee Writes Off-Broadway Play About His Story

New Ways Ministry: Brooklyn Diocese Fires Gay Church Worker Described By Supporter As ‘Love Incarnate’