Italian Priest: Church Can Become a Home for Everyone

The lived experiences of transgender people form the basis of a new book edited by Italian Jesuit Father Pino Piva —a book that confidently claims that the Catholic Church is capable of becoming a welcoming home for everyone.

In an interview for Progetta Gionata, Father Piva reflects on the themes of Persone transgender. Scienze, teologie, pastorali (Transgender People: Sciences, Theologies, Pastoral Care), published in Italy by Editrice Queriniana.

The collection of essays, which contains an introduction by Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples, integrates personal testimonies and insights from the human sciences, philosophy, theology and pastoral practice to “provide tools for understanding and discernment regarding the accompaniment of transgender people.” Father Piva, who has had a long history of LGBTQ+ pastoral work, edited the volume withphilosopher and lecturer Damiano Migliorini.

The book, he says, aims not to engage in philosophical debate, but rather to explore the path forward for LGBTQ+ ministry and accompaniment that is centered on listening and the Gospel.

“It focuses not on abstract themes,” Piva says, “but on transgender people themselves, starting from their lived experiences … the book issues a compelling call to renew pastoral practice through non-judgmental acceptance, envisioning a Catholic Church capable of becoming a welcoming home for everyone.”

The guidance of Popes Francis and Leo make it evident that the Church understands its mission to be one of listening rather than judging, and the synodal process has renewed the Church in its responsibility to examine itself and address its flaws. For Father Piva, these facts suggest that the Church may be uniquely positioned to welcome LGBTQ+ people — not as an acquiescence to what some consider to be modern trends, but rather as a bold refusal to submit to a culture of judgement and exclusion. He explains:

“Could the Catholic Church, just as it has done in debates concerning migrants, poverty, peace, disarmament, and the climate,assert itself as a source of moral leadership, offering an alternative to a society increasingly locked in identity-based and rearguard battles?”

While there are still certainly pockets of resistance within the Church to LGBTQ+ issues , Father Piva asserts that they are small and “spiritually impoverished,” based as they are in political agendas rather than Gospel spirit. A much stronger presence within the Church is that consisting of LGBTQ+ individuals who are “reclaiming their baptismal and ecclesial dignity,” emerging from the shadows and participating in the life of the Church at every level.

In another hopeful observation, Father Piva asserts that while he has indeed observed a great deal of ignorance and apprehension among ministers and pastoral workers attempting to understand how to respond to LGBTQ+ individuals, this has not been paired with bad-faith closemindedness. Instead, he is convinced that, within the Church in general, “there is a fundamental openness and a desire for closeness and Gospel-based accompaniment for everyone, including same-sex attracted and transgender people, especially those who already belong to the Christian community.”

Along with this openness, Father Piva has also observed a spirit of humility within the Church, one that acknowledges it does not have all the answers:

“It seems to me that today the Church is realizing — including with regard to the biological and existential reality of transgender people — that it lacks knowledge and needs to learn more, to delve deeper, and thus to contribute a perspective that is prudent and attentive to the inherent dignity of the human being … it feels the need to seek help from scientific fields that lie outside its direct purview yet are crucial for a deeper anthropological understanding.”

Thus, this recent publication has a message of hope for LGBTQ+ and transgender Catholics, as well as a positive view of the Church’s path forward. While the personal testimonies contained within it speak of suffering, they also speak of faith and rebirth. While there is still resistance within local communities and the wider church to the recognition and full participation of LGBTQ+ members, there is also a growing openness, a desire to accompany, and a humility that recognizes that there is more to learn.

For Father Piva, this means that there is no debate when it comes to the Church’s approach to LGBTQ+ people; rather, the mission of listening and accompaniment is clear:

“Some individuals, including those within the Church, prioritize positions of cultural, political, and social power over the Gospel; yet this, too, is nothing new. For my part, I believe the Church—the universal Christian community founded on the Gospel—has a clear understanding of its mission, despite the historical and cultural challenges that have always marked its journey.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, October 16, 2026