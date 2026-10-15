St. Teresa of Ávila: A Powerful Icon for LGBTQ+ Catholics

Today, the Catholic Church celebrates the memorial of St. Teresa of Ávila. Today’s essay is by guest contributor Sophia Ming-Wai Man is a writer based in London, UK. She has an MPhil in Theology from Trinity College, Dublin and spent two years as an Aspirant with the Discalced Carmelites.

“From silly devotions and sour-faced saints, good Lord, deliver us!”

– St. Teresa of Ávila

Among many Catholics that I have met, devotion to the saints is often regarded as something passé, bourgeois, or a sign of poor education. Yet, from philosophers to psychologists, saints to white witches, novelists to nurses, feminists to the far right, there are few schools of thought that remain untouched by one of the most well-travelled women in sixteenth-century Spain: the cloistered nun and Doctor of the Church, St. Teresa of Ávila (1515-1582). Today, exactly 444 years after her death, we shall get to know her a little more, and how her life and spirituality are relevant to LGBTQ+ people, particularly women-identified ones.

“Now, since He didn’t stop me when I started to walk along this path [of prayer], nor order me to be thrown into the abyss, surely He excludes no one.”

I once knew a woman who, at the age of 26, and having, up to this point, led an unremarkable, wretched and anxious life, suddenly began the process of entering the Catholic Church (the woman was me; this sentence is written in the third person to mirror the style St. Teresa used when describing her past misadventures). A week later, this woman fell in love with another woman, and a week later still, began reading St. Teresa of Ávila’s The Interior Castle, a work which convinced her that not only was her soul not lost, but it was in fact understood by someone else, albeit by a sixteenth-century Spanish nun.





Vita Sackville-West (1892-1962), a British author, who was at one point a lover of Virginia Woolf, makes a case for queerness St. Teresa’s own queerness in The Eagle and the Dove, a double biography of the Ávila nun and St. Therese of Lisieux. At one point Sackville-West writes:

“It is clear that she [Teresa of Ávila] blames herself bitterly for something; she uses strong words, ‘mortal sin,’ ‘blinded by passion,’ and insists that the fear of God had utterly departed from her though the fear of dishonour remained, a torment in all she did… Whatever her apologists may say [that this was some boy-girl cousinly flirtation], for three months something very dark was taking place in Teresa’s life, something so dark according to her views that she never brought herself to be explicit on paper… , [T]aken in conjunction with a further remark, to the effect that she had never constrained any man to like her, the Lord keeping her from it, but that had He abandoned her she might have done wrong in this, as she did in other things. In yet another passage she states that she was afraid of marriage.”



Sackville-West also notes that ‘in [the saint’s] own country the name of Teresa has been associated with that of Sappho,’ the ancient Greek female poet who praised love between women. All of this information about Sr. Teresa was a hopeful revelation to me during my early days of conversion, even if this was also coupled with warnings about getting too close to women, and some negative views about women more generally.

Sackville-West also acknowledged another side to the Spanish saint:

‘Teresa, later in life, naturally held the most orthodox views about the position of women, views which in any case would have proceeded from her profession, but which also reflect the attitude of her age and nation.”

A professor of mine once argued that St. Teresa’s belittling of women may also have been a case of diplomacy and politicking on her part during the difficult years of making the Discalced Carmelites formally recognised.

“What do you think we must be like if we are not to be considered bold by God and the world?”

I have had to wrestle powerfully to reconcile my faith with my sexuality. While Teresa’s teachings on prayer helped me most with this quandary (and with many other things), it was her autobiography, The Life of Teresa of Jesus, particularly the section where she describes the arduous process of reforming the Carmelites, that helped me to understand the value of remaining a member of the Catholic Church: You can’t beat them if you don’t join them.



Nonetheless, it would be a lie to say that I immediately warmed to St. Teresa. At times she can be incredibly harsh (she not infrequently refers to herself and other people as “worms”, for example). For all she speaks about loving neighbour for love of God, she often seems deeply exasperated by people a lot of the time (though, having spent extended periods in convents, I can relate to this). Like many in 16th century Spain, St. Teresa was very encouraging about undergoing “exterior trials.”

All in all, I offer this warning: Don’t start reading St Teresa without expecting your life to change in some way.





I still keep a portrait of St. Teresa near my desk that reminds me to think of the great love that God has for us, and that warns me to avoid occasions of scandal and heresy, as Teresa was accused of during her lifetime due to her guidance on mystical prayer. (I’m not sure if the picture depicts her eyes toward heaven or her eyes rolling! See image at right.)

“For prayer is nothing else than being on terms of friendship with God.”

Despite her idiosyncrasies and forcefulness, St. Teresa remains one of my favourite characters in history. Perhaps my favorite of her sayings: “I am quite sure I am more afraid of people who are themselves terrified of the devil than I am of the devil himself.” Additionally, her prayer when her carriage got stuck in mud during a rainstorm – “if this is how you treat your friends, it is little wonder you have so few of them!” – has helped me to develop a kinder understanding of God, and a more honest prayer life.

And if we are to believe her mystical ecstasy as detailed in her Life (24.17), St. Teresa makes spirituality sexy again.

St. Teresa died in the arms of the person she called her “faithful and much-tried companion.” Blessed Anne of St Bartholomew, who miraculously learned to read and write when Teresa desired that she should be her secretary. Teresa received the Sacraments and sank into unconsciousness as the floors below her began to flood during a storm. Thus ended the earthly life of St Teresa de Jesus, who, as Simone de Beauvoir concluded in The Second Sex, was “perhaps the freest woman who ever lived.”

—Sophia Ming-Wai Man, October 15, 2026