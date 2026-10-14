Diocesan Employee’s Rainbow-Swastika Post Sparks Controversy

The Pride celebration in the city of Aosta in northern Italy became the center of controversy after the diocesan bishop’s personal secretary posted a mock up of the Pride flag that appeared to resemble a swastika.

On September 26, Gilbert Turcotti, a layman who is the personal secretary to Bishop Franco Lovignana, changed his WhatsApp profile picture to an image featuring four Pride flags crossed so that they formed a swastika. Turcotti captioned the photo “A question of perspective …”

The image caught the attention of a local journalist who asked the event’s organizers for comment.

Alice Sartore, spokesperson for the Aosta Pride Committee, and André Zanotto, vice president of Arcigay Queer VdA, called the image an insult to the memory of LGBTQ+ people persecuted and killed by the Nazis.

“We’ve seen the image and we want to make it clear: changing the Pride flag is an insult to the memory of homosexual and transgender people persecuted, deported and killed by Nazism,” Sartore said. “We expect a clear and immediate distancing.”

The diocese replied that its positions are expressed only through official channels, and that anything else is a personal opinion. Organizers said this did not address the image or the people hurt by it, and that they would consider legal options.

“The [diocesan] statement doesn’t say a word about the image, nor a thought for those who felt affected,” Sartore said. “Calling it a personal opinion doesn’t change what that image represents, nor the role of those who spread it.”

Turcotti later apologized to anyone who was upset, saying he never meant to offend.

After several days of coverage by local, regional and national outlets, Lovignana issued a longer statement through the diocesan newspaper Il Corriere della Valle. The statement reiterated that the post was a personal opinion expressed by Turcotti and it does not reflect the thinking of the diocese or Church, whatever the intent was.

“Regarding the specific case, whatever the intent of the post, it obviously does not represent the thinking or position of the Diocese or the Church in general,” the statement read.

Lovignana added that everyone finds open doors in the Church regardless of sexual orientation, that he has met with gay people and activists in his office, and that the Catholic community should be more welcoming. He also said the Church continues to teach what it considers a path of truth and life, and that the Catechism calls for both respect and a clear presentation of Christian morality.



“When the Church speaks of affection, sexuality, marriage, and chastity, it recalls the Gospel and translates it, in the light of its Tradition of faith and ethical choices, for the faithful today—that is, for those who claim to be and seek to be disciples of Jesus Christ. Secondly, I don’t think we should divide people into categories and apply labels,” the bishop’s statement continued.

Progetto Gionata, a group for LGBTQ+ Christians, published two opinion pieces on the incident saying that Turcotti’s actions damaged dialogue between the Church and LGBTQ+ people, and found his apology inadequate. Massimo Battaglio offered an extensive critique which concluded:

“The discoveries of science (an essential cardinal virtue), the advances of culture in the human and theological fields, and the testimonies of men and women have often led the Church to reconsider its course. Today, for example, we no longer believe that anyone who claims that the earth revolves around the sun is heretical. We no longer believe that the unbaptized end up in limbo. We no longer find justification for the death penalty.

“It’s time to reflect on sexuality, and homosexuality in particular. Many, even among the highest ranks, are already doing so.”

In a separate essay, Battaglio wrote:

“One wonders if His Excellency’s secretary has ever met an LGBT+ person, looked them in the eye, listened to them, and sat as an equal. . . . We . . . have much to say to him, including on matters of faith: many prejudices to dismantle, many cultural gaps to fill, and much love we have received and want to share.

“And we’re sure that, in the end, his apology would be sincere, and he himself would . . . make amends, perhaps by volunteering for one of our organizations. Then we would forgive him. Because forgiving is beautiful, and we don’t want to miss the opportunity.”

The diocese has not announced any measures regarding Turcotti. Organizers have not said whether they will pursue legal action.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, October 13, 2026