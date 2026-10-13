Remembering How Dignity Suffered Because of the 1986 Letter

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Throughout the month of October, Bondings 2.0 will publish a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It will feature articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated. It changed the entire church discourse on homosexuality for more than a generation, and it brought about major changes in church policy and practice. Marking the 40th anniversary is a way to review the damage it has done, but also to see the progress that was made in spite of it.

To read the previous two essays in this series, one by James Alison and one by Jason Steidl Jack, click here.

Today’s essay is by Marianne Duddy-Burke, the Executive Director of DignityUSA and co-chair of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics. A married lesbian Catholic mom and foster mother, she holds an M.Div. from the Weston Jesuit School of Theology (now part of Boston College).

This Fall marks 40 years since the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF; now the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith) released a Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. At the time, the Congregation was led by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, who became Pope Benedict XVI 18 ½ years later.

It had long been rumored that this document had been requested by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to address the increase among lesbian, gay, and bisexual* people advocating for, and in many localities, winning civil rights protections.Even more importantly, it was suggested that it was meant to end the deep divisions in how Catholics in this country were dealing with openly gay and lesbian people in their families and faith communities. These ideas were confirmed to DignityUSA in 2017 by Krzysztof Charamsa, a former monsignor who worked in the CDF, who was suspended from the priesthood and stripped of his curial positions after publicly coming out as a gay priest in a relationship in 2015. He said that shutting down organizations like DignityUSA and New Ways Ministry was a major goal of the document.

At the time the letter was released, numerous dioceses in the U.S. had official ministries to the lesbian and gay community. While some embraced or were modeled on Courage, a ministry whose focus is on celibacy, the vast majority did not condemn relationships. Many collaborated with Dignity, with some parishes hosting Dignity chapters. While most priests and sisters associated with these ministries were careful to publicly stay within the bounds of official teaching on sexual relationships, they focused on the church’s universality, the primacy of informed conscience, and the duty of pastoral care.

It is also important to recall that by late 1986, nearly 28,000 cases of AIDS had been documented in the U.S., and over 15,000 deaths had been attributed to the disease. The actual numbers are likely much higher. Given the stigma of the disease, many illnesses and deaths were given different labels. No effective treatment existed, and the US Surgeon General had only recently issued a call for widespread condom use to deter the spread of HIV. It was a time of terror and grief among impacted communities, including gay, lesbian, bisexual people and their partners. Since it was often difficult for people with AIDS to get respectful, caring treatment, much of this care was provided by other members of the LGBTQ+ community itself. This included home and hospital care, helping families deal with shock and grief, and finding ways to hold funerals when religious spaces and funeral homes refused their services to those who died of AIDS. Adding to the tremendous stress, trauma, and grief the LGBTQ+ community was already experiencing , the Letter states: “

Even when the practice of homosexuality may seriously threaten the lives and well-being of a large number of people, its advocates remain undeterred and refuse to consider the magnitude of the risks involved” (Section 9).

In the sentence which follows, the writers claim that the church is not “so callous.” This insulting rebuke outraged many.

Less than two months after the letter’s dissemination, Dignity Buffalo was the first of nearly 100 Chapters to be expelled from Catholic space. Receiving the order just before Christmas disrupted ministry to the community at a particularly poignant time. For many Chapters, the Christmas Eve liturgy was the most highly attended of the year, as at the time many gay and lesbian Catholics were either alienated from their families or attended the liturgy as a source of strength before attending celebrations where they had to remain silent about their identities.

During Dignity’s national convention in July 1987, the first since the Vatican Letter was released, delegates voted nearly unanimously to explicitly affirm that same-sex intimacy could be “loving, life-giving, and life-affirming.” This declaration was a clear repudiation of the Halloween Letter’s directives.

In the months and years that followed, dozens of Dignity communities were ordered to leave Catholic spaces immediately, or on short notice. Others were asked to commit to official church teaching forbidding sexual expression for lesbian and gay people to be allowed to stay. In some dioceses, bishops and Chapters tried to negotiate a mutually agreeable way forward, but this proved impossible in the long run. As each Chapter relocated to new space, often offered hospitality by a more affirming denomination, some Dignity members either remained in their parish or cut ties with Catholicism completely. Between this reality and the impact of AIDS, Dignity’s membership dropped by one-third between 1987 and 1990.

While continuing local ministry in Chapters across the country, after 1986 Dignity became more committed than ever to calling for reform in church teaching and practice, making public how LGBTQ+ people were being harmed. Living the reality that the people of God, not buildings or the hierarchy, are the church heightened our sense of broader responsibility to one another and to others in need. In the end, many of us found joy in communities of liberation, but it took time for the scars to heal.

LGBTQ+ Catholics, our family members and friends, front-line ministers, religious communities, parishes, Catholic colleges, health care providers, schools, social service agencies and many groups and individuals continue to be limited by the Halloween Letter’s restrictions. Until the harmful, discriminatory teachings in this Letter and the Catechism of our church are repealed, we cannot have equality and full dignity in our church.

—Marianne Duddy-Burke, October 13, 2026