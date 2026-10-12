Syracuse Parish Challenges Diocese’s Re-Establishment of Courage International Chapter

A Catholic church in Syracuse, New York with an active LGBTQ+ ministry is pushing for its diocese to reject the re-establishment of a Courage International chapter.

Established in 1980, Courage International is a Catholic apostolate that serves “men and women who experience same-sex attraction and who have made a commitment to strive for chastity,” according to its website. Members of Courage are expected to live celibately in accordance with traditional Church teaching on homosexuality.

In contrast, All Saints Church in Syracuse has for many years had ministries devoted to the LGBTQ+ communities and other marginalized groups, including immigrants and former refugees. Led by Father Fred Daley, an openly gay priest, the parish flies a rainbow flag outside and hosts an LGBTQ+ Task Force, Transgender Family Support Group, and a group for LGBTQ+ Catholics who have been ostracized at other churches.

The Diocese of Syracuse confirmed they were in the process of re-establishing a dormant chapter of Courage International, an organization that “helps people experiencing same-sex attractions” pursue a “chaste life as required by Catholic teachings.” Its stated goals include “fostering a spirit of fellowship … to ensure that no one will have to face the problems of homosexuality alone.” The effort is led by Father Chris Seibt, pastor of two churches and vice chancellor for the diocese. In 2025, Father Seibt had responded to an All Saints’ Pride mass that occurred after the church’s Pride flag was stolen and burned by an unknown person who claimed credit in an anonymous email.

Seibt responded by posting a video on his church’s website calling for “conversion of heart” for Catholics who fail to follow church teachings — “the young person engaging in sex outside of marriage, the married person engaged in another relationship, the married couple using contraception, the person questioning their gender identity, the person experiencing same-sex attraction.” The video has since been taken down.

Many parishioners of All Saints are concerned about the presence of Courage in the diocese. Dr. Elizabeth Saarie, for example, became an All Saints parishioner soon after her daughter came out as transgender, as the family did not feel welcome in other Catholic communities. Saarie is now a part of All Saints’ LGBTQ+ Task Force, and she did not mince words in a recent letter to Bishop Douglas Lucia.

“Courage International overtly and unapologetically treats homosexual and transgender people as diseased and abnormal, using the offensive term ‘intrinsically disordered,’” Saarie wrote. “Please understand that your actions and inactions speak volumes to your parishioners about treatment of sexual and gender diversity. Our vulnerable members need acceptance and support, not psychological (or physical) violence.”

Some members of All Saints feel Courage’s methodology is akin to conversion therapy, which attempts to change a person’s sexuality or gender identity through therapy and even prayer. The practice is outlawed in over 20 states, including New York.

“Courage’s approach is to tell gay Catholics that something is wrong with you that you have to control,” said Bill Tenity, a retired teacher who attends All Saints with his husband. “Our big issue with it is, you can’t ‘Pray the gay away.’ You can pretend to hide it, but it’s always there, and denying that can be harmful.”

All Saints has long been a refuge for the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones. The parish boldly spoke out against the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) support of the Trump administration’s hostility toward transgender people in 2025, writing “We must support transgender individuals in their fight for equality, respect and dignity. And we must hold our leaders accountable for the harm their actions cause — both political and religious leaders.” Members of the parish routinely host events during Pride Month and march in Syracuse’s annual Pride Parade. All Saints is also home to the nation’s only shrine depicting Father Mychal Judge, an openly gay priest who was the first recorded victim of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, October 12, 2026