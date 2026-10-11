Come to the Banquet–But Be Sure to Invite Others, Too!

Today’s reflection is from Mark Guevarra, a regular Bondings 2.0 contributor and a a doctoral student at the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, California. He is also a contributor and co-editor of Cornerstones: Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions.

The liturgical readings for the Twenty-Seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

There are few biblical images I find more beautiful than the feast Isaiah imagines and describes in today’s first liturgical reading:

“On this mountain the LORD of hosts will provide for all peoples a feast of rich food and choice wines.”

I find myself lingering over two words: “all peoples.” They fill me with hope. Isaiah offers a vision where God is drawing us toward a table big enough for everyone and where the divisions we have created no longer determine who belongs. Isaiah goes even further: God removes the veil separating peoples, wipes away tears from every face, and takes away the shame carried by God’s people. I want to believe this is where we are going. I want to believe this is what communion ultimately looks like.

At the same time, those same words also make me sad. As a gay Catholic, “all peoples” has not always described the Church I have experienced. Many LGBTQ+ Catholics have spent years trying to understand whether the “all” proclaimed in our Scriptures and liturgies really includes us. Some have found communities where they are embraced wholeheartedly. Others have learned that belonging can have conditions attached to it: how openly we speak about ourselves, whether our relationships are acknowledged, or whether how we live our lives fits comfortably within what others expect. Perhaps this is why Isaiah’s vision moves me so deeply. It names something I have longed for precisely because I know something of its absence.

Many LGBTQ+ Catholics understand an important tension: we can love the Church while grieving what we have experienced within it. We can gaze upon our tradition and see a beautiful vision of communion while recognizing how imperfectly we embody it. We can even find ourselves wounded by a community that has also introduced us to the God in whom we place our hope.

The promise of a feast matters because hunger is real. The promise that God will wipe away every tear matters because people are still weeping. Perhaps “all peoples” is powerful it similarly describes the Church I hope we are becoming, even when it does not yet describe the Church LGBTQ+ Catholics have experienced.

Last week, Pope Leo XIV gathered bishops, families, and pastoral leaders from around the world to the Vatican to mark ten years since Pope Francis published Amoris Laetitia, “The Joy of Love,” his apostolic exhortation about families. The gathering will examine how Francis’ vision of accompaniment and discernment has taken root in the Church, and where significant challenges remain. In opening the meeting, Pope Leo raised a striking question:

“What kind of Church. . .do people encounter precisely when they are most fragile?”

It is a question worth carrying into our own reflection. What kind of Church have LGBTQ+ people encountered at vulnerable moments in their lives? A young person coming to understand their sexuality or gender identity may encounter compassion and accompaniment, or fear and condemnation. A same-gender couple may discover a parish where their life together is received with tenderness, while another couple may learn to remain silent about their relationship. For many LGBTQ+ Catholics, experiences of grace and experiences of rejection have become intertwined with our relationship to the Church. Pope Leo’s question invites the Church to consider what kind of community it wishes to become. His emphasis on recognizing grace within the complexity and imperfection of human lives resonates with the world most of us actually inhabit. Our relationships, families, communities, and journeys of faith rarely unfold according to an ideal pattern. And yet, grace still finds us wherever we are.

God’s banquet a complicated assortment of people. That detail could inspire some humility whenever Christians become confident about deciding who belongs. The parable in today’s gospel passage has a difficult ending, though. One guest arrives without a wedding garment and is cast outside. The passage does not signal an unconditional welcome Yet we can interpret the wedding garment as the transformation that follows an encounter with grace. To discover that we have been welcomed into God’s abundance is also to discover a new way of seeing and being in the world and with each other.

This has implications for LGBTQ+ Catholics. Much of our advocacy has understandably focused on securing a place within the Church for people whose lives and relationships have been pushed to its margins. That work remains necessary. Yet Isaiah’s vision of “all peoples’ stretches the horizon further. Our experience of exclusion can deepen our awareness of others who continue to wonder whether there is room for them– migrants and refugees, people who experience racial injustice, people made poor, women who’ve been refused leadership in the church, survivors of abuse, people with disabilities, and Indigenous peoples seeking reconciliation with the church.

This challenge asks whether our communities are becoming places where people can encounter the grace of God within the complexity of their actual lives.

Isaiah’s beautiful imagery describes a Church of inclusion God gathers humanity around a feast. The veil separating peoples is destroyed. Tears are wiped away. Shame dissipates. Those who have waited for God discover that their hope was not misplaced.

For LGBTQ+ Catholics who have wondered whether there would ever be room for us, that promise is precious. Yet once we find ourselves seated at the table, another question quietly emerges: Who is still standing at its edges? Part of our vocation is to notice them. The table continues to grow. And grace continues to make room.

–Mark Guevarra, October 11, 2026