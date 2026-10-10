From Traditional Priest to Openly Gay Tattoo Artist

In Exton, Pennsylvania, Francis Palmquist works under a San Damiano crucifix at his store, St. Francis Tattoo. The shop’s name and the cross are memories of his past as a priest within the Society of St Pius X, or SSPX, a schismatic traditionalist branch of Catholicism that rejects many reforms of the Second Vatican Council. Now, Palmquist, who has become open about his gay identity, is a full-time tattoo artist.

According to Religion News Service, Palmquist’s story is “infamous” in traditionalist Catholic circles. After his time as an SSPX priest, he spent two years on YouTube discussing the faith and his sexuality. A fan of Palmquist’s channel who regularly attended the Latin Mass—a practice more common in very conservative Catholic circles—called Palmquist a “prophet for authenticity,” and says the former priest’s openness without malice against the church helped him be more open ideologically.

But the journey to finding that balance was far from smooth for Palmquist. As a child in North Carolina, his family attended the most common form of Mass, known sometimes as the Novus Ordo. When Palmquist was a preteen, his mother decided the family would join an SSPX parish.

According to Palmquist, the priest there “reinforced a version of masculinity that felt inaccessible,” and encouraged parishioners to get rid of their TVs and rock albums.

Although he wasn’t out at the time, Palmquist says he felt a “natural attraction” to men in those years. In his confusion, he found comfort in the rigid order of SSPX, and began to discern the priesthood.

Palmquist describes his time in seminary as “militaristic” and believes his spiritual director should have advised him against ordination. Nevertheless,in 2016, Palmquist was ordained. With high expectations of himself and from his superiors, Palmquist went to Guadalajara, Mexico to serve, while knowing almost no Spanish.

There followed months of hardship. Palmquist couldn’t connect to his Mexican peers, and struggled with sleep issues and disordered eating, losing 40 pounds in just a few months. In a desperate effort to find community, he downloaded apps and began reaching out to other gay men. He calls this the beginning of his “double life.” Although he says most of these conversations were “normal,” he remembers these early forays into gay relationships as a turning point in how he saw his sexuality.

Eventually, after his superiors informed him they were moving him to a house in Kansas City that took problem priests, Palmquist disappeared in the middle of the night. He spent the next seven years in Mexico, during which he began writing a book about his experiences.

“ I’m going to live this new life, but as close to being a Catholic as possible,” he said of his mindset during this time.

To test how he would handle public opinion before publishing his book, Palmquist started his YouTube channel. He also had his first gay relationship, and through artists he met then, became interested in tattooing. During the two years he was making YouTube videos, Palmquist decided to return to the U.S., and moved to the Philadelphia area.

Now, he lives out his love for art and helping people with his dedication to his clients. He called his shop St. Francis Tattoo as a “nod to his religious past,” and to the Franciscan calling of giving up worldly goods to serve.

“That’s how I want to live my life,” Palmquist says.

Of his sexuality, Palmquist says his gay relationships are proof that he’s where he should be. He doesn’t feel a need to fully reconcile his queer identity with his faith.

“I’m not at my destination yet,” he says. “I never want to come across like I’m some beacon of whatever. It’s just a very human experience.”

—Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, October 9, 2026