Outreach Pilgrimage Connects Catholic, LGBTQ+ History

A recent Catholic pilgrimage traced LGBTQ+ history in New York through the framework of suffering, hope, and resurrection.

From September 25 to 27, Outreach, a mostly online Catholic LGBTQ+ resource, led a group of pilgrims on a three-day journey through New York City to reflect upon the experience of LGBTQ+ Catholics in New York, paying particular attention to the HIV/AIDS crisis and its Catholic response. The pilgrimage drew upon the structure of the Easter Triduum to highlight the ways that “suffering, ministry, exclusion and perseverance” have characterized the Catholic LGBTQ+ experience in New York, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

The group of pilgrims included LGBTQ+ Catholics, clergy, religious, family members, and allies and was led by Jesuit Fr. James Martin. The experience included a welcome mass, a talk on the meaning of pilgrimage, and a journey along a “Camino of LGBTQ sites.” Among these sites were St. Veronica’s Church, where the Missionaries of Charity cared for patients with AIDS; the New York City AIDS memorial at the former site of St. Vincent’s hospital; and the Stonewall Inn, a U.S. National Monument and the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots that ultimately lead to the wider gay liberation movement.

According to Conor Reidy, Outreach’s executive director, the concept of the pilgrimage grew out of a desire to highlight the rich history of LGBTQ+ ministry in the city.

Sr. Jeannie Humphries, an Ursuline sister who participated in the pilgrimage, noted that the experience opened her eyes to aspects of LGBTQ+ Catholic history that she was previously unaware of, allowing her to better understand the ways that both suffering and perseverance have characterized this community’s history.

“As the time went on, I became very aware of how little knowledge I had had of the history in the ’80s and early ’90s,” she said. “So, hearing how our brothers and sisters have suffered was very hard, but also hearing how many people have had to overcome such adversity and really be true to themselves and get in touch with who they were.”

For some participants, like Gene Cavallo, 61, the pilgrimage was a way to better integrate their own experiences of living through the AIDS crisis.

“I felt like this was a way to connect some parts of my life that were never really connected before,” he said. “I dealt with a lot of that alone or with my partner.”

For others, like Kris Estrada, 21, the pilgrimage provided a way to get to know a history that he had not personally lived but still feels the effects of in his community.

“What resonated with me the most in New York was learning the suffering of gay Catholics in New York City through the HIV/AIDS crisis, and how they persevered through that, just as how Jesus persevered through his passion,” he said.

Fr. Daniel Serbicki, a priest of the Diocese of Buffalo, New York, viewed the pilgrimage as a way to better accompany those that he serves.

“LGBTQ ministry is a very important part of the parish that I’m at right now, and so for me as a pastor, always trying to grow an understanding, trying to understand the people that I am serving, the people that I’m with, and try to be with them,” he said.

While each participant’s personal journey interwove with the pilgrimage in a unique way, one central theme was always present: that, as Sr. Humphries puts it, “Everyone is a human being, and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and love.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, October 9, 2026