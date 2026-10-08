Provincetown Parish Left Without a Priest After Sudden Leadership Changes

St. Peter the Apostle Church, the Catholic parish serving the historically gay town of Provincetown in Massachusetts, is searching for a new pastor after an abrupt change of plans and controversy surrounding a lesbian parishioner’s funeral.

As reported by the Provincetown Independent, The Rev. Philip Hamel retired on September 9 after five years as pastor. His expected successor, the Rev. Peter Scheffer, who leads parishes in Wellfleet and Orleans, had been appointed in June. However on September 1, Scheffer told parish leaders he had asked Bishop Edgar da Cunha of the Diocese of Fall River to withdraw the assignment. He gave no reason and did not respond to the Independent’s inquiries. This announcement took place only days before his given start date.

Three parish council members said they believe the decision followed public outcry over the funeral of Kathryn Fair, a 90-year-old longtime parishioner and out lesbian who died August 1. Fair’s niece, Colleen Morneweck, said Scheffer told her in an August 25 phone call that the service could not acknowledge her aunt’s sexuality and advised her “not to go too far down that road.” Morneweck said Scheffer stated that the Church does not condone a homosexual lifestyle.

“She was out and proud, back before it was cool,” Morneweck said. “There was just no way I was going to do that to her in death when she never did that in life.”

Scheffer apologized two days later for the “wrong turn” in the conversation, but the family had already moved the September 12 service to St. Mary of the Harbor, a nearby Episcopal church.

Two parish council members Brian Michaelan and Michael DuBour shared sentiments that Scheffer seemed genuinely invested in the parish, and that Scheffer didn’t realize the implications of what he said.



“That’s what makes this so unfortunate,” DuBour said.

In the interim, the Rev. Bob Nee, an 81-year-old retired hospital chaplain, is serving as temporary sacramental minister, while Scheffer remains temporary administrator. Council president Carrie Lopes said parishioners are relieved by the stability. Nee said the parish remains welcoming to “gay, lesbian, and queer” parishioners.

Finding a permanent priest is difficult. Fewer men are entering the priesthood, and the posting is remote. Lopes said about half of the parish is gay, so the next pastor must be a “special person.” She said Bishop da Cunha, who has supported the parish, “is not going to rush it to get a body in.”

The stakes are real for the 200-member congregation. Nee pointed to a window honoring Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a North Truro church which closed in 2007 due to lack of priests. “The fear of a parish closing is very great,” he said.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, October 8, 2026