The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Parish Life and the Halloween Letter at 40

“Forty Years in the Desert: LGBTQ+ People and the Ratzinger Letter”

This month marks the 40th anniversary of the Vatican Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s Letter to the Bishops on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons. This document is known by several names. Its Latin title is Homosexualitatis Problema, after the first few words of the document’s text–“The problem of homosexuality. . . .” It is also referred to as “the Ratzinger letter,” because its principal author was Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI). Sometimes people simply call it “the 1986 Letter.” The document is probably best known to LGBTQ+ Catholics as “the Halloween Letter” because, though it is officially dated October 1, 1986, the public only learned about it from news reports on Halloween, October 31, 1986.

Throughout the month of October, Bondings 2.0 will publish a series entitled “Forty Years of Wandering in the Desert.” It will feature articles by Catholic theologians and thought leaders who advocate for LGBTQ+ people about the significance and impact of the Letter on church life and LGBTQ+ lives.

The negative impact the Letter had on LGBTQ+ ministry, advocacy, and lived reality cannot be overstated. It changed the entire church discourse on homosexuality for more than a generation, and it brought about major changes in church policy and practice. Marking the 40th anniversary is a way to review the damage it has done, but also to see the progress that was made in spite of it.

To read the previous essay in this series, click here.

Today’s essay is by Jason Steidl Jack, a Catholic theologian and Senior Teaching Professor of Religious Studies at St. Joseph’s University New York. He is the author of LGBTQ Catholic Ministry: Past and Present, published by Paulist Press, and lives in Brooklyn with his husband, Damian.

This October marks the 40th anniversary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF)’s “Letter to the Bishops of the Catholic Church on the Pastoral Care of Homosexual Persons.” Also known as the “Halloween Letter,” the missive, penned by then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, expelled gay and lesbian groups from Catholic parishes, cautioned ministers against inclusive pastoral practices, and cracked down on theologies about homosexuality that could be interpreted as too affirming. Four decades later the letter’s effects on Catholic parishes can be categorized under “the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

THE GOOD: At the time the Halloween Letter was released, most gay and lesbian Catholic ministry (as it was then known) was piloted by DignityUSA, a lay-led apostolate outside the hierarchy’s control. Under Dignity’s model, gay and lesbian community tended to be independent from parish life. This paradigm allowed Dignity to innovate through its liturgy, leadership, and activism, but it also segregated gays and lesbians from everyone else. Dignity’s 1986 and 1987 expulsion from parishes forced local Catholic communities to reckon with whether they would be able and willing to support LGBTQ Catholics on their own.

Many communities were up to the task. In New York City, LGBTQ ministries sprang up in parishes such as Manhattan’s St. Francis Xavier and St. Paul the Apostle. In Los Angeles, Cardinal Roger Mahony inspired a diocesan-wide ministry for LGBTQ people. Because these initiatives treated gays and lesbians like other constituencies in need of pastoral care, many LGBTQ Catholics became better integrated into parish life. Amid the heartbreaking situation caused by the Letter, the Spirit found new ways to work.

THE BAD: There is no lack of bad that resulted from the Halloween letter. The primary evil came in the form of DignityUSA’s expulsion and the erection of barriers to other LGBTQ+ ministries such as the educational programs of New Ways Ministry and the support networks of the Conference for Catholic Lesbians and Communication Ministry. The fact that these punishments were carried out at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is particularly galling. Decades later the church in its local and universal forms must do more to heal the wounds caused by its violence.

Practically, the Halloween Letter formalized homophobia as church policy at least until Pope Francis’s papacy. During the pontificates of John Paul II and Benedict XIV, the Letter was used to justify opposition to basic civil rights for LGBTQ people and to prevent openly gay men from enrolling in Catholic seminaries. Parishes became organizing sites for anti-gay campaigns and gay priests, brothers, and deacons, as well as lesbian and queer nuns were forced to remain closeted, depriving LGBTQ Catholics of representation in parishes, educational institutions, and other church ministries

The Halloween Letter still provides ammunition for anti-queer Catholics and communities. In the place of life-giving, affirming pastoral care, many parishes and dioceses promote Courage, a 12-step program that pathologizes “same-sex attraction.” In the past, Courage leaders have promoted conversion therapies that are proven to increase suicidal ideation among LGBTQ people.

Where more hospitable parish ministries do exist today, they are often forced to navigate a tight rope between LGBTQ affirmation and upholding church teaching. No Catholic parish, even the most welcoming, has hosted a public same-sex wedding, and a spirit of fear pervades communities that want to do more for queer parishioners but are afraid of what the local bishop or the Vatican might say.

The church is worse off when LGBTQ people and their gifts are not embraced. Fear of rejection limits the ability of LGBTQ people to honestly share their lives with others and to contribute to the sensus fidelium, the “sense of the faithful” that helps the church navigate new questions and contexts. At a time when social and scientific understandings of gender and sexuality are rapidly changing, the church desperately needs to discern fundamental questions of theological anthropology and sexual ethics in dialogue with queer people at the grassroots.

THE UGLY: Mercifully, today there are more parish-based ministries with LGBTQ Catholics around the world, but affirming (or affirming-leaning) communities cannot be taken for granted. LGBTQ Catholics from Omaha might find a spiritual home at Sacred Heart, St. Pius X, or St. John’s Parish (Creighton University), but two states south there’s not a single known LGBTQ-friendly parish to be found in all of Oklahoma. In some parishes tensions are exacerbated by the gulf that exists between older, more progressive priests and younger, more traditionalist priests. The appointment of a new parish priest can set back local ministries that have served LGBTQ people for decades.

Many Catholic parishes function according to a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. LGBTQ people may be welcome and even contribute to parish life as long as they keep quiet about their sexuality and/or gender. A disconnect exists between the church’s prohibitive teaching and the way that LGBTQ people experience God in their lives outside of Sunday morning. This situation is analogous to the experience of straight Catholics who use birth control: while the church may formally proclaim that contraception is a mortal sin, believers’ consciences, formed by the realities of marriage and family life, dictate otherwise. Parishes that ignore the disconnect between harmful church teaching and flourishing sexual and family life damage the church’s witness to truth by undermining its grounding in praxis.

40 years after the Halloween Letter, American society is more accepting of LGBTQ people and parishes, in some places, are more tolerable for queer Catholics. The papacies of Pope Francis and his successor, Leo, have opened new doors to dialogue, synodality, and pastoral care that better includes marginalized LGBTQ people. This is progress that ought to be celebrated.

Until the Vatican repudiates the Halloween Letter, however, many local Catholic communities and leaders will use the church’s official teaching to silence queer voices and promulgate harmful theologies and policies. The people of God, especially at the parish grassroots, have begun to move in a new direction. It’s past time for the hierarchy to listen, learn, and follow suit.

—Jason Steidl Jack, October 7, 2026