LGBTQ+ Records of U.S. Bishops Attending Vatican Summit on Families

Ten years ago, Pope Francis published the apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia” (“The Joy of Love”) — which addressed the pastoral care of families. And this week, his successor Pope Leo XIV has invited Church leaders from around the globe to the Vatican to a week-long meeting to reflect and deepen their understanding of this pivotal document in today’s context. The meeting will be held October 7-14.

Among those invited to this meeting are the presidents of the world’s 115 Catholic bishops’ conferences, the heads of the 21 Eastern Rite Churches and five families representing each of the main continents. Other select bishops and cardinals have also received special invitations from Pope Leo to participate in this dialogue.

Representing the U.S. will be Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the United States Catholic Bishops Conference (USCCB) and leader of the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City. Four other American prelates received invitations from the Holy Father to participate in this meeting: Cardinal Blase Cupich,Archdiocese of Chicago;Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.; Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archdiocese of Newark,., and Bishop Daniel Flores, Diocese of Brownsville, Texas — who also serves as vice president of the USCCB.

The following is a resource on each of these American bishops’ record on LGBTQ+ issues, which may be addressed at this meeting in the context of pastoral care of non-traditional families:

Archbishop Paul Coakley, Archdiocese of Oklahoma City

In 2023, Coakley compared transgender identities to substance abuse disorder, lamented that homosexuality had been declassified as a mental illness in the 1970s, and seemingly endorsed conversion therapy.

As former chair of the USCCB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, he led efforts to oppose the Equality Act and then-President Joe Biden’s efforts to implement LGBTQ+ non-discrimination protections. During the first Trump administration, Coakley applauded the then-president’s rules allowing social service agencies and homeless shelters to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people. In 2014, Coakley said marriage equality “thwarts the common good.”

A more comprehensive record of Archbishop Coakley’s position on LGBTQ+ issues can be found here.

Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archdiocese of Chicago

In 2023, Cardinal Cupich celebrated a Mass to mark the 35th anniversary of the Archdiocese Lesbian and Gay Outreach (AGLO) ministry in Chicago. He also suggested that the Catechism’s language about homosexuality should be reconsidered. In 2021, he described as “ill-considered,” surprising, and unprecedented, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ statement attacking President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day, in part for the president’s LGBTQ+ support.

In 2017, he invited LGBTQ+ Catholics to dialogue, saying he wanted to “know more about what’s happening in their life.” He was one of the few U.S. bishops to make a statement of sympathy and solidarity to the LGBTQ+ community after the 2016 Pulse Nightclub mass shooting. At the 2015 Synod on the Family, Cupich stated that he thought bishops there should have listened to the voices of lesbian and gay couples, and acknowledged that he did exactly that in his own pre-synod listening sessions. He also spoke out against denying communion to lesbian and gay people, recommending that pastoral ministers respect individuals’ consciences. In 2014, when asked about queer couples on a national television broadcast, he said that all families deserve legal protections.

However, in 2022, Cupich nevertheless penned an op-ed with Cardinal Timothy Dolan, then-Archbishop of New York, opposing Biden administration plans to advance transgender non-discrimination protections in healthcare.

A more comprehensive record of Cardinal Cupich’s position on LGBTQ+ issues can be found here.

Bishop Daniel Flores, Diocese of Brownsville, Texas

The vice president of the USCCB previously served as the conference’s doctrine committee chair, which in 2024 released a note on why Catholic hospitals should deny gender-affirming care to transgender and non-binary patients. In that same role, he penned an introduction to the U.S. conference’s synod report that called for “ongoing discernment … on how best to accompany our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters” but also classified them as marginalized “because circumstances in their own lives are experienced as impediments to full participation in the life of the church.”

More information on Bishop Flores’ record can be found here.

Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archdiocese of Washington, DC

In a 2023 essay, McElroy objected to the “profound and visceral animus” towards LGBTQ+ people found in some parts of the church, describing this anti-LGBTQ+ reaction as a “demonic mystery of the human soul.”

In 2021, he was one of the first bishops to sign the Tyler Clementi Foundation’s statement of encouragement to LGBTQ+ youth which declared “God is on your side.” In 2018, McElroy publicly refuted the way gay priests were scapegoated for the clergy sexual abuse crisis, saying that such abuse was a matter of power, not sexual orientation. That same year, he supported Aaron Bianco, a gay pastoral worker in his diocese (at the time, San Diego, California) who was threatened with harm by traditionalist churchgoers for being married to a man.

In 2017, McElroy criticized a decision by Springfield’s Bishop Thomas Paprocki to deny Communion and church funerals to people in same-gender marriages. McElroy also defended the LGBTQ+ work of Father James Martin, SJ, saying right-wing Catholics’ attack on the priest “must be a wake-up call” for the church to purge itself of anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice.

In 2016, he was the first — and one of the few — bishops who offered condolences to the LGBTQ+ community after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting, saying the tragedy was “a call for us as Catholics to combat ever more vigorously the anti-gay prejudice which exists in our Catholic community and in our country.” That same year, McElroy supported Pope Francis’ apology to gay and lesbian people, and he called for greater affirmation and welcome for the LGBTQ+ community.

A more comprehensive record of Cardinal McElroy’s position on LGBTQ+ issues can be found here.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archdiocese of Newark

In 2023, ahead of a vote by the USCCB to revise healthcare directives, including items concerning gender-affirming care, Tobin said it was essential to consult with transgender people in that process. In 2021, he joined a dozen other U.S. bishops in signing the Tyler Clementi Foundation’s statement to end bullying against LGBTQ+ youth. In 2019, Tobin said the language the church uses in its teachings on homosexuality was “very unfortunate” and should evolve to be “a little less hurtful.”

In 2018, Tobin described LGBTQ-related church employment issues as a “very difficult question.” Back in 2016, he said that church employment concerns should be charitably dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Tobin was reportedly asked by the Vatican to mediate a dispute between the current archbishop of Indianapolis and Brebeuf Jesuit Prep School over the school’s refusal to fire a gay teacher.

In 2017, Tobin welcomed a group of LGBTQ+ pilgrims to Newark’s cathedral, telling them in a message before the event, “I am delighted that you and the LGBTQ brothers and sisters plan to visit our beautiful cathedral. You will be very welcome!” On the day of their visit, he greeted the pilgrims warmly, an experience one attendee said “felt like a miracle.” That same year, he publicly challenged the USCCB’s decision to make its Committee on Religious Liberty, which often leads the conference’s anti-LGBTQ+ work, a permanent structure.

In 2013, as Archbishop of Indianapolis, Tobin defended the right of Catholics to follow their conscience on a vote to ban marriage equality. In 2010, he defended U.S. women religious when the Vatican launched its investigations against them, in part for their support of LGBTQ+ equality.

A more comprehensive on Cardinal Tobin’s position on these issues can be found here.

—Rose Brennan, New Ways Ministry, October 6, 2026