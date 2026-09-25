Homosexuality Is God’s Intention, Not a Mistake, Says Theologian

Homosexuality is part of God’s “creative overabundance” says an Italian theologian, and not the result of some human defect or moral problem.

Progetto Gionata recently re-posted a theological reflection in which Jesuit Father Paolo Gamberini considers the place “homosexual orientation” has within God’s loving plan for creation. Gamberini, currently a theology professor at St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, notes that many have tried to answer such a question. Some insist that homosexuality is a mistake, a default, or even a result of sin. But are these really the best ways to consider the ‘origin’ of homosexuality, Gamberini asks, and if not,what is?

All too often, Gamberini says, attempts to discover the root ‘cause’ of homosexuality “assume that homosexuality is first of all a problem to be explained, an anomaly with respect to an allegedly obvious norm, an event that requires a negative cause — a sin, a mistake, a damage.” Upon reflection, however, it is clear that these modes of investigation always fall short.

Attempts to prove that homosexuality is a result of sin, for example, meet what Gamberini calls “a fundamental methodological limit”: namely, that theology does not have the tools to demonstrate a causal link between the theological category of sin and an existential condition that is not chosen. In other words, while theology can speak broadly about the wounded condition of humanity in general, it cannot concretely isolate and identify aspects of human identity as stemming from sin. Homosexuality, as a constitutive part of human identity, cannot be shown to be a result of sin.

Similarly, contemporary scientific research has shown that attempts to prove that homosexuality is a result of relational or environmental factors are ultimately fruitless.

Thus, theological reflection on this topic does not provide easy, definite answers about the ‘cause’ of homosexuality. Rather, it opens up a deeper question: what does the existence of homosexuality say about God and about creation? For Gamberini, the inexplicable existence of homosexuality invites reflection on the nature of Creation itself:

“Creation theology, from its biblical roots, teaches that the world created by God is intrinsically marked by variety: the multiplicity of species, the differentiation of individuals, the richness of life forms are not an accident compared to an originally uniform project, but constitute the very expression of God’s creative overabundance.

“If creation, as a whole, testifies to this logic of diversity willed and blessed by God, it seems legitimate to ask oneself — as the question that gave rise to this reflection suggests — if even in the context of human sexuality we cannot recognize a similar variety that does not contradict, but rather reflect, the richness of divine creative action.”

The human mind tends to attribute phenomena to specific causes, yet the nature of Creation is that God’s creativity and abundance cannot be limited or so narrowly defined. Homosexuality then, as a part of that Creation, “is simply one of the many forms in which the variety of the human condition manifests itself.” Gamberini concludes:

“The hypothesis remains open, and theologically sustainable,that [homosexuality] falls within that varied richness of creation that faith recognizes as a sign of God’s creative overabundance—a diversity that, far from violating the will of the Creator, can perhaps be read as one of the many forms in which this will manifests itself in the mystery of the human person.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, September 25, 2026