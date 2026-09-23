New Resource! “Pope Leo XIV: A Timeline of His LGBTQ+ Record”

New Ways Ministry announces the publication of an online resource for people interested in LGBTQ+ issues and the Catholic Church. “Pope Leo XIV: A Timeline of His LGBTQ+ Record” is exactly what its title says it is: a record of all of the public statements or gestures that Pope Leo has made concerning LGBTQ+ issues since becoming pope on May 8, 2025.

The resource has separate tabs for special topics that may interest readers, researchers, pastoral ministers, and journalist. The “Full Chronology” catalogs every time Pope Leo has made news because of something he said or did concerning LGBTQ+ issues. The other tabs contain subsets of that chronology organized under the categories: “Church Policy/Practice,” “Gender Identity,” “Historic Milestones,” “Marriage & Family,” and “Pastoral Ministry.”

Each of the small synopses is linked back to the Bondings 2.0 post (or posts) about the news item. As regular readers of this blog will know, each post contains links to primary sources about the topic. Here’s a sample which is listed in the full chronology, but also catalogued under “Historic Milestones” and “Pastoral Care”:

September 5th, 2025: A pilgrimage of LGBTQ+ Catholics from around the world takes part in the Jubilee Year celebration, including walking through the Holy Door at St. Peter’s Basilica. While Pope Leo did not make any public comment on the event, Bishop Francesco Savino, the Vice President of the Italian Bishops conference and the presider at a morning Mass for the pilgrims tells the congregation that he had recently met with Pope Leo who told him, “Go and celebrate with those brothers and sisters.”

This resource is a companion to a chronology we created as a resource during Pope Francis’ historic papacy: “Pope Francis: A Timeline of His LGBTQ+ Record.”

We hope this resource will help you in your personal life, your spiritual life, and your professional life. We also hope it will be a useful tool for future generations who are interested in the history of Catholic LGBTQ+ issues.

The timeline will be updated when news breaks. Please let us know if we missed any items from the last two years that you consider important. Send your suggestions to info@NewWaysMinistry.org.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, September 23, 2026