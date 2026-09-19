Oslo Bishop Restricts Certain Topics from Diocesan Synod

Certain topics are not on the table for discussion at the first ever synod of the Diocese of Oslo. And one Catholic commentator has said that such a restriction prevents the local bishop from “receiving a truly honest assessment of the Catholic Church in his diocese.”

Christoph Brüwer, the editor of Katholisch.de suggested that some of those topics might include the consecration of deacons, priestly celibacy, and homosexuality. In criticizing the imposed limitations Brüwer said that “Synodal bans on thinking are not expedient for [honest evaluation].”

Brüwer argued that there should be more trust in the workings of the Holy Spirit:

“For if the Synod is truly a spiritual event and the Holy Spirit is at work, then a little more trust in God and the own people of God cannot hurt. Or, to put it with the final document of the World Synod: ‘What comes from the Holy Spirit cannot be stopped.’”

In announcing the synod, which began in July 2026 and will end at the end of July 2029, Bishop Fredrik Hansen described how the synod will operate and what its priorities will be:

“A diocesan synod is not a democratic meeting. I am also required as a bishop to exclude from the synod what stands the teachings of the Church against or sow doubts about this one. We should not determine faith and morality.”

The bishop did not state which items will be off-limits.

The focus of the synod will be on catechesis work in the various languages represented in the diocese, as well as cultivating stronger community life in the diocese, which encompasses the entire nation of Norway. “It’s not enough just to look at what’s happening in the greater Oslo area.” Bishop Hansen said. “It is just as important to get suggestions from Tynset, Flekkefjord and Eid.”

The synod process will first start with an institutional listening phase with parishes, monasteries, schools, and other organizations. Then, there will be a public phase, “where all believers who have something on their heart get to pronounce themselves,” said Hansen.

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, September 19, 2026