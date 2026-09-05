Bishops, LGBTQ+ Folks, Scholars Learn From Each Other at New Ways Ministry Event

“Like many other Catholics, I often find myself disappointed by the statements and practices of many bishops in the United States when it comes to LGBTQ issues. The number of homophobic and transphobic views, statements and policies expressed by bishops and institutionalized within their dioceses can be overwhelming and discouraging.”

In a recent op-ed for Outreach, theologian Daniel Horan expressed his frustration with the behavior of the U.S. hierarchy, but he went on to reflect on how this frustration was eased by his recent experience of hope at a March 2026 New Ways Ministry gathering for Catholic bishops. The goal of this third such meeting that New Ways organized was to bring together bishops, theologians, physicians, activists, and members of the LGBTQ community to speak from personal experience and professional expertise to help members of the hierarchy understand the issues LGBTQ people face.

This gathering in Racine, Wisconsin encouraged him by witnessing the faithfulness of all the participants, giving him hope for the future of LGBTQ inclusion in the church.He explained:

“What joined all of us together—whether bishop or layperson, theologian or physician, straight or queer, cisgender or trans—was a shared commitment to the Catholic faith. Not only were there panels of experts who provided important information about medicine, psychology and theology, but we also prayed together and celebrated the Eucharist together. Despite false claims to the contrary, LGBTQ issues and authentic Catholic faith are not antithetical or contradictory.”

Horan saw a syndonal spirit in the gatherings because “At each event, participants were assigned to round tables where they were mixed by category. Each table had a mixture of bishops, experts and LGBTQ persons; and there was a synodal process of structured dialogue, which resulted in profound sharing and engagement with sincere questions and concerns. Panelists would speak for a time, then table groups would discuss, and then the larger conversation would unfold.”

This synodality gave way to mutuality, with priests and bishops eventually losing their clerical attire and dressing like all the others in professional, business attire. “While that may seem like an odd thing in which to find hope,” Horan says, “the symbolism actually speaks volumes. This illustration of mutuality and solidarity suggested that what mattered most was what we shared in common—our baptism—and not what separates us or distinguishes us, especially in terms that could be read as clericalism.”

The gatherings were filled with honesty and vulnerability, and everyone listened, creating a “distinctive space for sharing hard truths” and asking questions.” Horan observed:

“Trans, nonbinary and intersex panelists spoke of both the joys and hopes, but also the griefs and anxieties of their own personal and faith journeys. Lesbian, gay and bisexual participants shared their own struggles and life experiences in ways that were not sanitized or abstract, but deeply personal and heartfelt. And bishops were direct about what they did not understand or know, acknowledging that they needed theologians working on these topics to help them navigate the truth of our faith tradition in the spirit of fides quaerens intellectum (“faith seeking understanding”) in the face of many who want to present a historical, static and inadequate theological and apologetic claims about LGBTQ issues and Catholicism. “

Contrary to the rise in homophobia and transphobia in the U.S. Horan said these gatherings point towards a more positive future for LGBTQ-Catholic relations:

“It did not matter who you were or what fancy accomplishments you had achieved or ecclesiastical positions you held, everyone was treated with respect and in a spirit of Christian love.”

To read the op-ed in its entirety, click here.

—Tulio Huggins, New Ways Ministry, September 5, 2026