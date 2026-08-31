Saints to Celebrate as Transgender History Month Closes

In an essay for the National Catholic Reporter published during Transgender History Month (August), writer Emma Cieslik highlights how the Catholic Church’s own tradition is rich with historical figures who disrupted rigid gender binaries, offering a vital framework for understanding transgender identity within the faith today.

“This history is intimately tied to the Catholic Church, where a rich history of saints whom medieval historians now identify as transgender inspires a new generation of saints living among us,” Cieslik writes.

Cieslik points to a wide range of holy figures across church history whose lives challenge traditional gender constructs, from monastics assigned female at birth who lived as men to mystics who experienced divine physical shifts:

“Saints that transgress and explode gender binaries have existed since the beginning of the church itself — from people assigned female at birth who lived as men and entered monasteries (such as St. Babylas of Perge, St. Eugenios, St. Euphorsyne of Alexandria, St. Theodore, St. Marinos, St. Pelagius and St. Hilarion), to saints who stated that God changed their gender (such as St. Onuphrius, St. Wilgefortis, St. Juana de la Cruz and St. Perpetua), and saints who were persecuted for cross-dressing (St. Joan of Arc).”

Drawing on the groundbreaking work of scholars Alicia Spencer-Hall and Blake Gutt, editors of Trans and Genderqueer Subjects in Medieval Hagiography, Cieslik notes that recognizing these historical figures is not a matter of projecting modern concepts onto the past, but of taking medieval records seriously.

“‘A text will say something like he was transformed. He was born a woman but then he was transformed into a man, and it was a miracle, and people will read the text and they might say that’s clearly a metaphor. That’s not real,” Gutt explained.”I’m just taking these people at their word when they show us how they are living their authentic lives.”

Spencer-Hall also counters the common objection that using a modern lens on premodern texts is historically inaccurate:

“‘My favorite counterpoint to people saying transgender didn’t exist as a term [is] well, neither did heterosexual, but yet you say everyone’s heterosexual in the past.”

For contemporary LGBTQ+ Catholics, discovering this legacy provides essential spiritual grounding and a sense of continuity. Transgender Catholic man Max Kuzma shares how learning these accounts transformed his relationship to the faith. “Learning these stories provides examples of positive role models and creates meaningful solidarity and a sense of community across time with those who came before us,” Kuzma said.

Ultimately, Cieslik argues that the presence of gender-expansive saints dismantles the narrative that transgender identity is incompatible with Catholic life, reframing the persistence of trans believers as a profound act of faith:

“Their existence and commitment to stay in Catholic spaces, to remain within a church that continues to rail against their very personhood despite the rich history of trans saints, is a form of faith that everyone should strive for.”

—Wesley Coccozello, New Ways Ministry, August 31, 2026