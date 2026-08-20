It’s Past Time to Remove the Cloud of Suspicion Over Gay Priests

In a just-published op-ed for the National Catholic Reporter, New Ways Ministry Executive Director Francis DeBernardo responds to a new report of twelve proposals on seminary formation from the University of Notre Dame’s McGrath Institute that DeBernardo reveals relies on flawed assumptions about gay clergy.

“[The two proposals concerning gay priests] create a cloud of suspicion about gay men in the priesthood that will only increase fear, discourage true vocations, and cause great personal pain,” DeBernardo wrote.

He pushes back against the report’s decision to discuss gay priests under chastity guidelines, noting that sexual compulsion is not unique to gay men:

“One need only look at the incidence of sexual compulsion among heterosexual men to know this is not true. Sexual compulsion is an equal opportunity phenomenon.”

Drawing on decades of pastoral work, DeBernardo emphasizes that the real challenge gay priests face stems from institutional isolation and loneliness rather than an inability to maintain celibacy:

“Time and again I have been told by them that their greatest struggle is not with celibacy, but with their inability to be open with their bishops, superiors and parish communities about their identity.”

He stresses this institutional repression can be overcome if church leaders choose direct, honest engagement with gay priests:

“The wider society has made great advances in recognizing that there is nothing mysterious about gay men. The more public conversations people have had, the easier it has been to discuss the topic. Church leaders can start practicing by talking with gay priests.”

DeBernardo also argues that framing gay identity as an impenetrable mystery obscures the lived realities of actual clergy:

“‘Complexity’ implies that only experts can understand an issue. Being gay is not complex but a simple fact of life. It is only the magisterium’s abstractions that make it complex.”

He points out that navigating institutional hostility often equips gay clergy with unique spiritual strengths and pastoral gifts:

“As a result of overcoming these obstacles, they have developed great wells of courage, freedom, truth-telling, confidence, inclusiveness and a deep, often arduously won awareness of God’s awesome love of all.”

Ultimately, DeBernardo calls on the Catholic Church to move past suspicion and recognize the vital contributions of its gay priests:

“Without gay men in the priesthood and the episcopate, the Catholic Church would be greatly diminished. Gay priests should not be marginalized and treated with suspicion. They should be enthusiastically thanked.”

To read the op-ed in its entirety, click here.

—Wesley Cocozello, New Ways Ministry, August 20, 2026