A recent issue of a highly respected German academic journal focuses on queer biblical interpretation, aiming to demonstrate “the enriching nature of reading biblical texts with queer sensitivity,” acccording to the publisher.

As reported by katholische.de, Germany’s Katholisches Bibelwerk (KB) (Catholic Bible Society) recently published a special edition of its journal “Bibel und Kirche” (“Bible and Church”) focused on “Bibel queer lesen” (Reading the Bible through a Queer Lens.) Each article in the issue interprets passages from across the Bible with a queer lens, seeking to uncover what insights can emerge from such a method.

The publication has been met with both a strong positive response as well as several critical comments, particularly online. The passion and magnitude of the response reflect the very reasons that the journal was published in the first place: the publishers observed that conversations around queer issues within the Church continue to emerge, and so deserve proper scholarly attention. The publisher’s website states:

“Queer studies are an innovative and booming field within the humanities and biblical studies. Queer workshops at the Bible Center during church and Catholic conventions are overflowing. It’s time to address this topic. church conventions and Catholic congresses are packed. It is time, therefore, to address this topic.”

This publication had previously been presented at “Katholikentag”(Catholic Day), a nationwide conference, prompting much discussion. The publication has continued to spark engagement and conversation online. A Facebook post from the KB announcing the publication has generated over 340 comments. Many commenters reacted with approval, appreciation, and gratitude for the way that the publication approaches the question of queer biblical interpretation with respect and scholarly rigor.

Although there have also been a number of derisive and negative reactions to the publication, the KB is remaining firm in their encouragement of constructive dialogue and respectful engagement. “We vehemently reject hatred, inflammatory rhetoric, and defamation,” Katrin Brockmöller, the association’s director said in another Facebook post.

Fr. Burkhard Hose, a university chaplain and contributor to the publication, publicly thanked the organization for producing the special issue and emphasized how its appearance importantly reversed the practice of using the Bible as “a weapon against queer people.” Particularly in this time of rising hate speech and violence against queer people, it is important for the Bible to be “understood within its historical context and read in light of its liberating message for the present day,” he added

The special issue’s other contributors are Bruno Biermann, Jens Ehebrecht-Zumsande, Raphaela Noah Soden, Katrin Brockmöller, Marlen Bunzel), Dina Omari , Bettina Eltrop, Michael Blum, and Agnethe Siquans.

The publication of this journal issue both reflects and reinforces what queer Catholics provide witness to everyday: that our lives and experiences are part of God’s story. Queer lives are present realities at every level: in parishes, communities, schools, families, hospitals, and–as this publication reminds us–in the worlds of academia and theology as well.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, August 14, 2026