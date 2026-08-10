Cardinal Praises Japan’s New Plan for Better Understanding of LGBT People

The archbishop of Tokyo recently welcomed the decision of Japan’s government to promote the public understanding of the LGBT people, as well as other sexual minorities.

Cardinal Isao Kikuchi told UCA News that new plan for how government agencies approach LGBT issues was“meaningful” and “the Japanese government had clearly articulated a policy aimed at deepening understanding of sexual minorities.”

He also said that “an inclusive community that welcomes everyone is not a purpose of our attitude as such; rather, it is the first step toward realizing the world that God calls us to build.”

This plan, which was approved earlier this summer, stems from Japan’s 2023 LGBT Understanding Promotion Act. The new initiative will help establish guidelines concerning LGBT people for national and local governments, schools, and businesses.

Cardinal Kikuchi wasn’t the only religious leader who supported this plan. A senior Buddhist leader who requested anonymity, said the recent government plan “reflected the importance of respecting people regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“People are different,” the leader said. “Diversity is also a wonderful quality for a community to have.”

Japan’s record on protections for LGBT persons is limited, however. “Intellectually, we understand, but emotionally, it can be difficult for some people to accept,” the Buddhist leader said. “It may take generations before people have a better understanding of human rights.”

Japan is the only G7 nation (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) to not fully recognize same-sex marriage, and only offers localized partnership certificates. These certificates, which were inaugurated in 2015, allow same-sex couples to do things like apply for public housing, visit each other in the hospital, and access workplace spousal benefits.

In a recent statement, the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation (J-ALL), a local LGBT advocacy group, welcomed the government’s decision, but lamented that it occurred three years after the 2023 LGBT Understanding Promotion Act took effec. The organization was also that the measures from this initiative primarily focused on efforts of awareness and consultation services, instead of concrete protections, like marriage equality. The plan alsodidn’t pay much attention to education in schools, as well as policies to address human rights violations and discrimination.

–Tulio Huggins, August 10, 2026