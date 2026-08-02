In Jesus’ Church of Abundance, Love Is Multiplied

Today’s reflection is by guest blogger Margie Winters, retreat facilitator and spiritual director, who had been dismissed from her ministry as Director of Religious Education because of her marriage to another woman. Her story is featured in Cornerstones: Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Eighteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time are available here.

The prophet Isaiah has a way with words, doesn’t he? In the first reading of today’s liturgy, his vision of God’s kingdom is awe-inspiring: a place where every need is met, where there is no hunger, no thirst, no cost. It is a place where our deepest longings are finally satisfied—not because we have earned it, but because God delights in giving life freely.

I don’t know about you, but I have known longing to receive the gifts of food and drink that Isaiah describes. There have been times when the darkness of this longing engulfed me, when I cried out for just a single ray of light, a drop of water to sustain me. These moments often reveal what I was truly hungry for: dignity, belonging, and the assurance that I am loved without condition.

As I reflect on the darkness that followed me since I was fired from a Catholic school because of my same-sex marriage, I recognize that what I experienced was more than the loss of a ministry. It was a moral injury—a wound inflicted by institutions that had once nurtured my faith. A particular kind of suffering occurs when the very communities in which you found your identity become the sources of exclusion or those that taught you about God’s unconditional love become the source of such pain.

Institutional oppression has a way of embedding itself in the body and spirit. Even years later, I notice its lingering effects. I still find myself cautious and fearful of drawing attention to myself or to my employment. Scarcity is not only about food or money. It can take root in the soul, whispering that there is not enough welcome, not enough grace.

Perhaps that is why Isaiah’s invitation speaks so powerfully to me. Come to the water. Come, relieve your thirst, receive God’s abundance that overturns the rules of exclusion.

This same invitation echoes in today’s Gospel. With five loaves and two fish, how are the disciples expected to feed thousands of people, people who have traveled to Jesus to be healed? They came with sickness and longing. The disciples’ response is understandable: “Send them away.” There isn’t enough.

Jesus, however, sees the very same reality, yet he leans into abundance. He invites the disciples (and us) to bring what they have, bring who they are. He blesses these offerings, gives thanks, and invites everyone to sit down together. Then, somehow, what seemed impossibly small becomes more than enough. Everyone eats and are satisfied, and twelve baskets are gathered afterward—a reminder that God’s generosity always exceeds our expectations.

This miracle is about more than multiplying bread: it reveals the very heart of God.

In Jesus’ day, the Roman Empire controlled access to land and resources. Most of those gathered around Jesus knew what it meant to live with fear, uncertainty and hunger. Scarcity was not simply an inconvenience; it was their political reality enforced by systems of domination. Yet Jesus creates an entirely different reality: a community of inclusion and abundance.

Jesus confronts the economy of empire with the economy of God’s Kingdom.

We confront similar realities today. We continue to live amid systems that convince us there is not enough. At times the Church, too, embraces a culture of scarcity and exclusion rather than the abundance of the Gospel, creating spaces of insiders and outsiders, those invited and those marginalized from the table. The LGBTQ+ community knows the consequences of this culture of scarcity well. Church people have questioned our fitness to form children in the faith. They exclude us from ministries in the church. They sometimes even go so far as to exile us from our communities and from the table.

Yet, every time Jesus gathers people for a meal, he tells a different story.

As Jesus feeds the 5,000, he takes the bread, blesses it, breaks it, and gives it. The Eucharistic table that Jesus models is not meant to reinforce fear or exclusion; it is meant to reveal God’s inexhaustible generosity. The bread is always broken and shared for others. The table always expands. It is, as scripture scholar Walter Brueggemann has said: a liturgy of abundance.

As someone who has experienced exclusion from that table, I find myself returning to today’s Gospel with both grief and hope. Grief, because I know the pain of being excluded. Hope, because Jesus himself never does the excluding. Instead, he invites all to eat. He even directs, “You give them something to eat,” inviting his followers, then and now, to become participants in God’s abundance rather than gatekeepers of God’s grace.

As I have journeyed through dark times, I have been blessed to have been surrounded by women who listened to my story and witnessed the impact of this exclusion on me. They accompanied me with understanding and wisdom. They had deep experience of God’s abundance–of love, mercy, inclusion–and offered it to me, helping me to heal from these deep wounds.

Perhaps that is the invitation for all of us today.

Where have we accepted the myth of scarcity? And where is Jesus asking us to trust that God’s abundance is greater than our fear or small-mindedness?

Isaiah calls across the centuries, “Come to the water.”

Jesus echoes Isaiah,calling to us, “Come, eat and be filled!”.

The transformation begins when we believe that there is enough—enough bread, enough grace, enough mercy, enough room for everyone.

—Margie Winters, August 2, 2026