Study Group 9 Report Continues to Spark Controversy; And Other News

Here are some items that may be of interest:

1. Although many Catholic leaders hailed the Vatican’s Syynod Study Group 9 report as a meaningful step toward a more listening, less judgmental Church, the document continues to spark opposition from conservative Catholic quarters, OSV News reports.cFather James McTavish, a Verbum Dei Missionary theologian, asked “Where is the voice of those persons with same-sex attraction who want to follow Christ and freely choose to live chastely?” asked Father McTavish. “They’re excluded from the synodal report.” Likewise, leaders of Courage International, a Catholic group which promotes celibacy for gay and lesbian persons, complained that a description in their report mistakenly indicated that they promote reparative therapy.

2. In an essay on the Outreach website, Fr. James Martin asserts that decades of experience show gay men can be exceptional priests—modeling Christ’s love and mercy through faithful celibacy just as effectively as their straight peers. Rather than treating orientation as a disqualifier, which appeared to be the recommendation of a recent report on seminarians, Martin reframes the real question as one of emotional maturity and fidelity to vocation, shared by all candidates regardless of sexuality. He pushes back on outdated Vatican language calling a gay orientation a “tendency” to be overcome, calling instead for the Church to recognize it as part of who these men are–which results in forcing devoted, holy gay priests to hide.

3. A UK education panel delivered a clear rebuke of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the classroom, banning William Garwood from his teaching job at St Mary’s Menston Catholic Voluntary Academy in West Yorkshire after he told students that gay and transgender people are “mentally ill.” A news article in the Daily Mail said the Teaching Regulation Agency, a governmental office, found the comments, discriminatory and irrelevant to the curriculum, reinforcing that schools have a responsibility to protect LGBTQ+ students from stigmatizing language from authority figures. The ruling affirms that claims of religious or philosophical belief don’t give teachers license to demean pupils based on sexual orientation or gender identity, sending a strong signal that classrooms must remain safe and respectful spaces for LGBTQ+ young people.

4. In a moving show of faith and solidarity, an organization representing LGBTQ+ Catholics, families, and allies from every continent wrote to Pope Leo XIV affirming their place within the Church they love. The letter was sent by the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics and was accompanied by original artwork symbolizing peace and hope. The letter thanks Leo for his courage and his emphasis on human dignity. Far from standing on the margins, the signatories describe themselves as active participants in the Church’s prayer life—proof that LGBTQ+ Catholics continue to claim their belonging with joy, resilience, and deep faith, even amid a climate that sometimes challenges their visibility.

5. Student journalists at the University of Indonesia courageously published an article confronting the discrimination and harassment LGBTQ+ people face—including on their own campus—during Pride Month, but were forced to remove it under pressure and threats. The backlash itself underscores why the reporting mattered. UCA News, a Catholic Asian news outlet, reported that a leading Catholic human rights advocateHendrika Mayora Viktoria, a transgender woman, supported the student journalists. She noted, the intimidation reveals how urgently spaces for open, dignity-affirming dialogue about gender and sexuality are needed. The uproar has drawn support from press freedom and human rights groups, amplifying calls for universities to protect, rather than silence, honest conversations about LGBTQ+ inclusion.

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, August 1, 2026