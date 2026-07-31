Growing Chorus of Catholic Bishops & Leaders Condemns Violent Attack on German Pride Event

Catholic bishops and other leaders in Germany are speaking out in support of LGBTQ+ people and Pride events, in the wake of a shooting at one such event in Berlin.

Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg is the latest member of the German hierarchy to condemn the violence which resulted in one dead and 29 injured when a car was driven into a crowd of people at Berlin’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) festival, equivalent to Pride festivals held in other countries.

Hesse spoke out in support of the country’s next two CSD events which will take place on Saturday, August 2, in Hamburg and Bonn. Hesse said:

According to Katholisch.de, Hesse stated:

“Christopher Street Day is a visible sign that every person must be respected and honored in their dignity. After the attack on the CSD in Berlin, many people are unsettled. It is all the more important that we do not allow ourselves to be intimidated by hatred and violence.

“Those who seek to frighten people and push them out of public spaces must not succeed. Queer people are part of our society and deserve respect, protection, and the freedom to live openly. Every human being is created in the image of God with inherent dignity. Hatred, exclusion, and violence are incompatible with the Christian understanding of humanity.”

Bonn is located in the Archdiocese of Cologne, and its Auxiliary Bishop Dominikus Schwaderlapp joined Hesse in condeming violence:

“The dignity of every human being is inviolable. Violence and intimidation have no place in our society. Every person deserves respect and the protection of their dignity. I hope that all events this weekend will be peaceful and characterized by mutual respect.”

Hesse and Schwaderlapp are just the latest two German Catholic leaders who have spoken out after the violent incident in Berlin. Immediately following the CSD Berlin incident, the archbishop of that city issued a strong condemnation. A separate article in Katholisch.de reported:

Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin reacted with horror to the suspected attack on the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin on Saturday evening. ‘How terrible! To brutally destroy such a joyful and moving celebration,’ Koch stated in response to an inquiry. He announced that prayers would be offered in Sunday services for the victims and for peaceful coexistence in society. ‘Hate must not win.'”

The same article also reported a message from the leading Catholic youth organization in Germany, which participated in the CSD parade in Berlin, as it has done in years past in other German cities:

“The Federation of German Catholic Youth (BDKJ) has also expressed its ‘horror and sadness’ at the suspected attack on the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade in Berlin. ‘We light a candle and pray for all those affected by this terrible act,’ reads an initial statement from the BDKJ national association published on social media. . . .

“She also called for people to stand up for one another and take a stand. “‘Hate, violence, and contempt for humanity must not have the last word,’ she continued. Queer visibility should never lead to ‘having to fear for one’s own safety.’

Out In Church, a national network of German LGBTQ+ Catholics, also issued a statement on social media:

“A woman was killed, and many others were injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all who witnessed this horrific act of violence.”

The German Catholic Bishops Conference’s representative to the queer community, Auxiliary Bishop Ludger Scheppers also added his voice to the growing chorus of LGBTQ+ support that this terrible event has called forth. Katholisch.de reported his strong comments:

“Where diversity is attacked, human dignity is wounded. All violence against people contradicts this principle and must be condemned unequivocally. Every attack that seeks to tear people apart reminds us to preserve this diversity of ours all the more resolutely.”

Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics (ZdK), an official lay body in the German church, also condemned the attack:

“This despicable attack was a targeted attack on the queer community. Queer people must continue to fear for their safety when they openly profess their love and identity. This is intolerable.”

Such an immediate, forceful, and plural response from Catholic bishops and other leaders is heartening to hear when such brutal violence occurs. Hearing their support of Pride celebrations such as Christopher Street Day is even a stronger statement of solidarity from the Catholic Church. While in other countries some bishops have condemned Pride events as sinful, these German leaders recognize them for what they are: joyous celebrations of God’s rich diversity and the goodness of LGBTQ+ people.

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, July 31. 2026