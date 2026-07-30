Maine’s Religious Schools Cannot Discriminate Against LGBTQ+ Students

In a case involving a Catholic school, a federal court in Boston has ruled that religious schools in Maine seeking federal funding are not exempt from the Maine Human Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination by LGBTQ+ people

According to ACLU Maine, most students in Maine attend their local public school, but in districts where public schools don’t exist, the state provides tuition assistance so that students can attend certain approved private schools. The U.S. Supreme Court’s Carson v. Makin case in 2022 established that religious schools were eligible to receive these funds, butthe schools must comply with Maine laws, including anti-discrimination laws, which would prohibit them from denying entry to a queer or trans student.

Maine Morning Star reports that St. Dominic Academy, Auburn, a Catholic school, and Crosspoint Church, which runs the non-denominational Banger Christian Schools filed separate appeals in federal court in January 2025, arguing that the nondiscrimination provisions infringe on their free exercise of religion. Their appeals also claim that the anti-discrimination laws exclude religious schools from receiving federal funds that other private schools can access. They cited several Supreme Court decisions, including Carson v. Makin.

In early July, the federal court in Boston rejected both schools’ appeals, and remanded part of the case back to the U.S. District Court of Maine. Counsel for both schools expressed disappointment.

ACLU Maine’s legal director, Carol Garvan, the decision, saying:

“Crosspoint Church’s and St. Dominic Academy’s arguments threatened to dismantle hard-won anti-discrimination protections in our state. We applaud the court’s rejection of those arguments and its defense of the Maine Human Rights Act.”

In court documents, leadership at Crosspoint have said they would refuse to admit an openly gay or trans student, and would expel a student who came out as either while enrolled. St Dominic, on the other hand, said that it “does not inquire” about a student’s sexual orientation or gender identity at the time of enrollment. However, it would oppose school staff “facilitating a student’s efforts to change his or her gender identity without parental consent.”

In its decision, the court wrote:

“In short, the State is simply saying that a school in Maine, whether religious or not, cannot accept public funds while simultaneously putting up, for example, a “No Protestant Children Need Apply” sign. Crosspoint seeks to refuse admission to (and expel) any student who is gay or transgender, irrespective of that student’s speech. Although such refusal may express Crosspoint’s views regarding sexual orientation and gender identity . . . that does not transform the rule into a speech regulation.”

Religious schools across the country are attempting to circumvent anti-discrimination laws in order to accept federal funds. But as Garvan says in her statement, “any school that chooses to participate in a state-funded education program must play by the same rules and comply with the same state regulations as all other participants.”

–Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, July 30, 2026