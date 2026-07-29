Catholicism Gets a Middle Ranking on The Advocate List of U.S. Churches

I was both pleasantly surprised and doubly disappointed when I saw that the Roman Catholic Church in the U.S. made it onto The Advocate’s list of “20 American Christian churches, ranked on LGBTQ+ support.” We Catholics came in at #11, just after the Quakers and just before the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Why was I pleasantly surprised? The main reason is that as I read through the list, the first ten denominations were all those at the progressive end of Christianity so that I thought that Catholicism had no chance to compete with them. This, list compiled by the U.S.A.’s leading LGBTQ+ periodical, were, in order of ranking from first to tenth: Metropolitan Community Churches, Unitarian Universalist Association, United Church of Christ, Presbyterian Church USA, Episcopal Church, United Methodist Church, The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), The Alliance of Baptists (as distinct from three other Baptist networks mentioned later in the list), Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Religious Society of Friends, aka The Quakers. Not only are these churches more liberal than the Catholic Church in terms of theology, their individual communities within their denomination tend to be more independent from one another and more democratic in governance.

So, I was glad to see that our church was considered to be similar to them in terms of welcoming LGBTQ+ people. The article cites Pope Francis’ gracious inclusiveness, and Pope Leo’s initial gestures indicating he may follow the same path, as strong evidence of Catholicism’s growing openness to LGBTQ+ people. Warning: If you read the description of the Catholic Church in the article, you will see that there are a number of factual errors in it, but in terms of the main points about Catholicism’s aproach to LGBTQ+ people, it is, on the whole, very accurate.

Why was I doubly disappointed? First, I was disappointed in The Advocate because I wish the Catholiic Church could be higher on the list. From my perspective, I see so much good happening in the Catholic Church in regard to LGBTQ+ people. New Ways Ministry’s list of LGBTQ-friendly parishes grows almost every week. Except for the most strict and traditional schools, Catholic colleges and universities have all developed policies, programs, resources, and organizations to support their LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and staff. Survey after survey since at least 2011 show that over 75% of U.S. Catholics support full equality for LGBTQ+ people.

During the Synod on Synodality’s practice of listening to Catholics, which began in 2022, Catholics in the U.S. (and in many other nations, too) cited the need for more openness and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people. New Ways Ministry has never been busier. And new local, regional, national, and virtual organizations continue to sprout up. When I first started working with New Ways Ministry in 1992, a Catholic moral theologian told me that he could not convince any of his graduate students to write dissertations on LGBTQ+ topics, as they feared it would damage their prospects for being employed by Catholic colleges. Today, courses on LGBTQ+ issues are being taught on Catholic campuses, and openly LGBTQ+ theologians are doing vibrant ressearch in this area.

Shouldn’t this evidence count for somethng? Maybe The Advocate, which in 2013 named Pope Francis as their Person of the Year, could have offered a “Most Improved Christian Churches” list. In a ranking like that, I’m sure the Catholic Church would have rated much higher. The article did acknowledge that on the issue of same-gender marriage “there is support among many Catholics,” even if such unions are not sanctioned by church authorities in the same way that they sanction heterosexual unions.

But my second disappointment was not aimed at the magazine, but at our church. Unfortunately, I could see why The Advocate did not give our church a higher ranking. The article cites language like “objectively disordered,” “intrinsic moral evil,” and “contrary to natural law” as problems which keep Catholicism from growing faster than it could. There is a growing chorus of bishops and even more theologians who have decried such terminology, but this number is still too small to make a difference. They cite the news that we have all seen too often in the past decade or so: “Parishes have denied sacraments to queer individuals. Some parishes have fired LGBTQ+ employees in the United States from jobs at Catholic schools and churches because of their orientation and gender identity.” The Advocate lays bare the fact that Catholcism has an uneven record on LGBTQ+ issues: “The experience of being an LGBTQ+ Catholic varies by parish and region, and sometimes from priest to priest.”

But disappointments don’t easily deter me. In fact, they often challenge me to try to fix them. And I have seen so many Catholics across the nation, and indeed the globe, who don’t let disappointments get in their way or hinder them from keeping on working for LGBTQ+ equality in the church. Our work is cut out for us. Fortunately, we have God’s love and each other to keep us strong on the journey.

Let’s hope that the next time this list is produced, the Roman Catholic Church in the U.S. moves up at least a few steps in the ranking!

—Francis DeBernardo, New Ways Ministry, July 29, 2026