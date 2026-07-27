LGBTQ+ Pilgrims Journey Along El Camino to Compostella

LGBTQ+ people from Spain, Mexico, and the United States recently journeyed along the Camino de Santiago, the historic pilgrimage route to the tomb of St. James the Greater.

Over 50 people took part in the event organized by Orlander, a LGBTQ+ organization in Spain which focuses on facilitating community amongqueer people . The Camino de Santiago, known as “El Camino” or “the Way of St. James,” are a collection of pilgrim routes that all lead to Santiago de Compostela, a shrine in Northwest Spain which holds the relics of the Apostle St. James the Greater, and has been a prominent pilgrimage site since the early Middle Ages.

The pilgrimage group started in early July in Sarria Spain, 114 kilometers (or around 70 miles) from Santiago de Compostela, on the pilgrim route known as the French Way, reported an article in Revista Rainbow, a Spanish LGBTQ+ news outlet. [Editor Note: A ‘hat tip’ to Progetto Gionata for alerting us to thie news story.]

The pilgrimage coincided with Pope Leo’s visit to Spain, an occasion which sparked public debate on the role of the institutional Church in Spain. As in many other countries with Catholic roots, Spain’s GBTQ community has often faced “exclusion, judgment, and psychological suffering” in traditional religious spaces. As a results, many LGBTQ+ folks continue to suffer from a lack of spiritual experiences that promote healthy living.

“Many of us, from an early age, were taught that all this was not for us, that faith and spirituality belonged precisely to those who indicated us as wrong.” said Orlander founder Fabri Orlandi. “Reclaiming that ground as adults, on our own terms, is a way of no longer having to ask for permission.”

The article explained the rationale for choosing El Camino as an exercise for reflecrion for LGBTQ+ people: “The Camino de Santiago tpresents itself as a tool stripped of rigid dogmatic interpretations, ideal for undergoing a process of active introspection in a natural environment free of prejudice.”

The pilgrimage aimed to break isolation amongst the LGBTQ community by the common act of walking together. Away from technology, the shared experience of walking over days across a historic trail helped participants create bonds over physical fatigue and common lived experiences.

The slow pace helped participants reflect on their lives and start the process of healing for religious trauma. Though the pilgrimage wasn’t only for people of faith, the ability to walk the El Camino allowed LGBTQ folks to “claim their right to transcendence” on a path taken by millions before.

–Tulio Huggins, July 27, 2026