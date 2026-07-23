Good News for Gay Refugees Supported By LGBTQ+ Catholics

Azat and Mansur, the young gay refugees from Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, whose There is good news regardingand Mansur, the young gay refugees from Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, whose stories were featured on Bondings 2.0 earlier this year.

After months of uncertainty as refugees in the central Asian nation of Georgia, both men will soon be able to relocate to a safe country where they can continue their lives without fear of persecution because of their sexual orientation. After months of uncertainty as refugees in the central Asian nation of Georgia, both men will soon be able to relocate to a safe country where they can continue their lives without fear of persecution because of their sexual orientation.

This outcome became possible thanks to a fundraising effort organized by the Italian Catholic LGBTQ+ association La Tenda di Gionata (Jonathan’s Tent), through the coordination of Alessandro Previti, one of the association’s leaders. During the month of May particularly, donations were collected through vigils to overcome homophobia and transphobia which marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).* The original goal was to secure enough funding to assist Azat , whose situation was considered especially urgent because his visa was set to expire sooner. However, the response exceeded expectations, with the campaign raising nearly twice the amount initially needed, making it possible to support Mansur as well.

The effort was sustained by many people who chose to contribute, often with small donations. Among them was a small community in Georgia that had come to know Azat and Mansur personally and decided to offer support despite facing economic hardship themselves. A Russian refugee living outside his home country also played an important role by providing intercultural mediation and practical assistance.

The successful relocation of Azat and Mansur follows an earlier effort by La Tenda di Gionata, which had already helped another refugee from Turkmenistan, Anvar, reach a safe host country and obtain humanitarian protection.

Their story is a reminder that acts of solidarity, even small ones, can have life-changing consequences. Thanks to the generosity of many individuals, two young men who faced discrimination, violence, and the threat of persecution now have the opportunity to begin again in safety.

* To read the blog posts about some of the 2026 Catholic IDAHOBIT prayer vigils, click here, To read the blog posts about some of the 2026 Catholic IDAHOBIT prayer vigils, click here here , and here

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, July 23. 2026