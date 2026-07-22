Catholic Theologian and LGBTQ+ Advocate Receives Prestigious Honor

Fr. Bryan Massingale, a Fordham University theologian known for his advocacy on racial justice and LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Catholic Church, has received the John Courtney Murray Award, the most prestigious academic honor given by the Catholic Theological Society of America (CTSA), according to reporting from the Black Catholic Messenger.

The lifetime achievement award was presented in June at the CTSA’s annual meeting in St. Louis, held under the theme “Theology in a Synodal Church.” Massingale is only the second Black person ever to receive the honor and the first Black priest to do so; theologian Dr. M. Shawn Copeland was the first Black recipient, honored in 2018. He is the second openly gay theologian to be honored; the first was Orlando Espin in 2016.

Massingale, a native of Milwaukee, is the author of Racial Justice and the Catholic Church, an influential book which established him as a leading voice on institutional racism in the Church. Since 2017, he has held the James and Nancy Buckman Chair in Applied Christian Ethics at Fordham. Over the years he has also served as CTSA president, president of the Society of Christian Ethics, and has collected honors including the Pax Christi USA Teacher of Peace award and the Yves Congar Award for Theological Excellence.

In presenting the award, outgoing CTSA president Dr. Susan Abraham praised Massingale as an indispensable voice in Catholic theology today — a scholar, teacher, priest and public intellectual whose work has pushed the Church toward deeper truth and justice, as the Black Catholic Messenger reported.

In his own remarks accepting the honor, Massingale described the moment as being an occasion when “Catholic theology comes out of the closet.” Massingale was a keynote speaker at New Ways Ministry’s Eighth National Symposium in 2017, where he let it be known that he was gay. In July of 2019 he declared his orientation more openly at a joint meeting sponsored by the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics and DignityUSA.

The full text of Massingale’s acceptance address was later published by Outreach, an LGBTQ Catholic online resource. Massingale opened by thanking his family — both his blood relatives and what he called his chosen family — including a grandmother who gave him his first Bible as a graduation gift. He went on to frame his life’s scholarship, along with the broader work of the Black Catholic Theological Symposium, as a project of insisting that Black existence be treated as a genuine source of theological insight, not a peripheral concern — a project, he said, that is more ambitious and more challenging to the status quo than it is usually given credit for.

Massingale then turned directly to his identity as an openly gay priest.

“I stand before you as both a Black theologian and a publicly gay/queer/same-gender loving one,” Massingale said.

“I am not the field of Catholic queer theology. But naming this field’s members, much less its contours, is a challenge,” Massingale continued. He cast his award as recognition not just of his own career but of an entire, newly visible generation of openly LGBTQ Catholic theologians doing their work in service of the Church, insisting that such scholars and believers have always been part of the Church’s story, whether or not that presence was ever acknowledged. Massingale also said that this honor is a turning point of inclusion for LGBTQ+ Catholics in the Church.

“As many of you know through experience, when a family member comes out as LGBTQ, the family itself begins a coming-out journey. Thus, tonight Catholic theology comes out of the closet,” Massingale said. “Tonight the world’s largest association of Catholic theologians acknowledges a ‘new thing’ that was once deemed unthinkable: LGBTQ theologians who publicly and ‘pride-fully’ serve the church and faith we love in complicated and yet real ways—a church that is all too slowly learning to love us as God already does.”

Massingale also noted that this honor will be lifesaving as he pointed to several stories from people in Uganda learning self-love to parents in Oakland California learning to love their gay son. Stories, Massingale quotes from first hand experience.

“This honor is about far more than me. It is a beacon of hope. Because somewhere, somehow, someday, a queer person, a gay man, a lesbian woman, a nonbinary individual—maybe in Uganda, perhaps in the Bronx, maybe in Honduras—will hear of what happened tonight and realize that the Catholic theologians of North America declared, ‘You belong. You have a place. You have worth. You have value.’”

–Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, July 22, 2026