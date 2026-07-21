Trans Inclusion Is Our Next Galileo Moment

Today’s post is from guest contributor Emma Cieslik (she/her), who is a queer museum professional and religious scholar researching the intersections between gender, sexuality, material culture, and religion. For her previous posts on Bondings 2.0, click here.

In 2024, the Vatican issued Dignitas Infinita, a declaration that condemned gender affirming care as a fundamental infringement to human dignity. The document was met with profound disappointment and frustration from longtime LGBTQ+ advocates in the Church because of the message that trans, intersex, and nonbinary people did not exist, and that lifesaving gender affirming care (which is under threat now more than ever) was a violation of their dignity.

In an interview I had with Brother Christian Matson, a transgender hermit, said “I believe that truth governs the Church and that if the Church sincerely seeks the truth, it will come to accept what is true, just like it did with Galileo,” he explained. “It really does feel like a Galileo moment when it comes to LGBT people.”

Galileo Galilei, a 17th century scientist, definitively proved that the Earth and other planets rotate around the sun, in contradiction to the Catholic Church’s belief that the sun rotated around the Earth. had Church leaders forced him to recant his beliefs and placed him under house arrest. But Galileo, a devout Catholic, did not renounce his faith. He saw this conflict not as a rejection of faith but as a dispute over scientific evidence. In his famous letter to the Grand Duchess Christina of Tuscany in 1615, he said of his theological critics:

“Showing a greater fondness for their own opinions than for truth they sought to deny and disprove the new things which, if they had cared to look for themselves, their own sense would have demonstrated to them. To this end they hurled various charges and published numerous writings filled with vain arguments, and they made the grave mistake of sprinkling these with passages taken from places in the Bible which they had failed to understand properly, and which were ill-suited to their purposes.”

His striking critique could easily be leveled against modern transphobes-rom trans-exclusionary radical feminists that deny trans women are women to the politicians, judges, and religious leaders fighting against trans people’s access to lifesaving gender affirming care.

Like the geocentrist theologians of Galileo’s time, those who oppose trans people deny scientific facts. Science has shown us that there are people who are born with genitalia traditionally associated with both men and women, people who are born with sex hormone sensitivities, people who are born with hormone levels that defy a strict binary.

Br. Matson’s story illustrates how unscientific ideas continue to dominate church policy. Before becoming a diocesan hermit, Matson was excluded from several religious orders who based their decisions on Jesuit canon lawyer Urbano Navarrette’s 1997 article which informed a 2000 secret Vatican instruction stating that canon law requires that there be concrete, easily discernible criteria for determining a person’s sex.

However, Matson explains, “there’s not a single criterion you can say always determines a person’s sex, not even genetics.” But Navarrette’chooses the appearance of genitals at birth as the sole criterion, even though that can sometimes be ambiguous.”

Matson explained that bishops can vary on what criteria to use. “Most of them will go with either the chromosomes or the orientation of the body towards the creation of small or large gametes,” he said. “But that doesn’t take into account people androgen insensitivity syndrome, meaning the person has male chromosomes and gonads but otherwise appears female and has a female reproductive system”

This particular situation can lead to discrimination and grave spiritual harm because while these people know themselves as male, others see them as female. Matson offers spiritual advice to such people : “If you tell them to see how God made them, they will start to live as a man..”And to those who don’t recognize this identity he cautions: “You’re doing immense destruction to their psychology.”

Matson concludes, “that there just aren’t certain, easily discernable universal criteria for determining sex. But the church requires it for the system to function the way it does, so the church is going to act like such criteria exist and deny the evidence that it doesn’t.”

While in the 17th century, many were forced to recant their support for Galileo, the Church and society eventually recognized that we live in a heliocentric solar system.It was over four centuries later, though, when Pope John Paul II issued a formal apology acknowledging that theologians who condemned Galileo made a mistake. In his address to the Pontifical Academy of the Sciences, the pope declared that theologians failed to distinguish between the Bible and science.

Just like anti-Galileo churchmen, modern conservative politicians and leaders use the Bible to oppose transgender rights and gender-affirming care. Their critics, including Texas State Senator James Talarico, argue that this is a weaponization of the Bible, arguing that Jesus never spoke about gender identity and that their interpretation relies on selective Biblical literalism that has been used to argue for falsehoods in the past.

Trans people exist, and trans people along with all people deserve vital lifesaving healthcare, including gender affirming healthcare. Whether or not the Catholic Church or wider society are ready to recognize that fact does not invalidate that reality. Hopefully, it won’t take four centuries for an apology to occur.

–Emma Cieslik, July 21, 2026