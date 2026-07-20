Indonesian Catholics Criticize Government’s Anti-LGBTQ+ Education Plan

Catholics are criticizing Indonesia’s move to include anti-LGBTQ+ instructions in state-run boarding schools and colleges.

In early July, Deputy Religious Affairs Minister Muhammad Syafi’I announced a plan to include religious instructions discouraging “LGBTQ culture” in state-run boarding schools and colleges in Indonesia, according to UCANews, . This recent move follows the 2025 Presidential Regulation on defense policy which referred to “the spread of LGBTQ culture” as one of the non-military attacks, alongside gambling and cyberattacks, impacting the country.

Marwan Dasopang, chairman of the Parliamentary Commission on Religious and Social Affairs, has even argued that the spread of LGBTQ identities threatens Indonesia’s “demographic continuity.”

In response, several Catholics have criticized the move as discriminatory. Father Otto Gusti Madung, SVD, , Divine Word priest and leader of the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology, argued that any attempts to defame and criminalize a certain group, such as LGBTQ+ persons, violate basic human rights. To do so in a democratic country, he said, is unjustifiable.

“This group already faces discrimination,” he insisted, adding that the state has a responsibility to protect the rights of every citizen.

Hendrika Mayora Viktoria, a Catholic transgender woman and LGBTQ+ activist, identified the recent decision as “a major challenge to equal treatment for gender and sexuality minorities.” She continued:

“The country is moving backward rather than forward on acceptance, and mainstream attitudes toward gender and sexual minorities remain driven largely by fear, even as LGBTQ people live within communities and take part in social and civic life.”

Other advocates have also suggested that the focus on condemning LGBTQ+ identities may be aimed at distracting from other issues impacting schools in Indonesia.

This is not the first time that an organization or government has sought to include LGBTQ-negative materials in school curricula, nor is it the first time Catholics have protested such attempts. As these Catholics in Indonesia demonstrate, Catholics continue to speak up for the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, recognizing their inherent dignity and rights.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, July 20, 2026