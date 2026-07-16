Tradition That Breathes: Queer Faith and the Courage to Remain Catholic

Today’s post is from Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD, Associate Professor of Theology and Religious Education at De La Salle University in the Philippines. A Graduate Program Coordinator and Research Fellow, he is the author or editor of more than 100 Scopus-indexed publications and actively serves as an editor or author for leading international academic journals and publishers, including Springer, SAGE Publishing, Routledge, Taylor & Francis, Cambridge University Press, and Oxford University Press. He was included in the 2025 Stanford/Elsevier list of the world’s top 2% researchers.

Perhaps no better image of Catholic tradition in the Philippines exists than the Intramuros Grand Marian Procession. Every year, on the Sunday before the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, hundreds of Marian images are carried through the ancient streets of Intramuros, a historic walled area within the capital city of Manila. The scent of incense mingles with roses. Prayers are spoken in different languages and dialects. Candlelight dances upon centuries-old images of the Blessed Virgin adorned in regal vestments. The procession is not merely a spectacle of devotion; it is a living catechism, a ritual that teaches the faith through beauty, memory, and embodied participation.

Yet one detail often escapes notice. Behind many of these magnificent carrozas (procession floats) are camareros—the caretakers who lovingly dress, preserve, and accompany the Marian images. Many of them are gay men. Their hands prepare the flowers, repair delicate vestments, polish silver crowns, and ensure that every image reflects the dignity of the Mother of God. They may not always be welcomed at every parish committee or acknowledged from the pulpit, but they remain among the quiet custodians of Catholic tradition.

This reality unsettles simplistic narratives about who belongs in the Church.

Recent events surrounding the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX), whose unauthorized episcopal consecrations led the Holy See to declare that those involved incurred latae sententiae or “automatic” excommunication and that the group has entered into schism, reveal a profound irony. The movement claims to defend Catholic tradition by rejecting significant teachings of the Second Vatican Council (Vatican II). Yet Catholic tradition has never meant separating oneself from communion with the Church. Tradition without communion becomes ideology. Fidelity to inherited practices cannot come at the expense of unity with the successor of Peter.

Ironically, many LGBTQ+ Catholics—who are often accused of threatening tradition—have chosen the opposite path. Despite misunderstanding, exclusion, and at times painful rejection, they remain. They continue attending Mass, praying the rosary, joining processions, singing in choirs, serving as catechists, preserving devotional images, and caring for parish life. They remain not because the Church has become easy to love, but because faith is deeper than acceptance. Their perseverance raises an uncomfortable question: who is truly preserving tradition?

Vatican II offers a richer vision than the false choice between rigid traditionalism and uncritical progressivism. The Council proposed a Catholic imagination grounded in “both/and” rather than “either/or.” The Church is ancient and ever new (ecclesia semper reformanda–always in need of reform). It is rooted in apostolic tradition while continually discerning how the Holy Spirit speaks to every generation. As Vatican II’s Dogmatic Constitution on Divine Revelation (Dei Verbum) reminds us, Sacred Tradition is not a museum artifact frozen in time but a living reality that develops within the life of the Church under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

For queer Catholics, this theological vision is deeply personal. To be faithful does not require abandoning one’s identity, nor does seeking greater inclusion require abandoning Catholic tradition. These commitments are not mutually exclusive. One can cherish Marian devotion while advocating for greater pastoral sensitivity. One can pray the rosary in Latin while supporting the dignity of LGBTQ+ persons. One can kneel before the Blessed Sacrament while believing that every baptized person deserves to encounter Christ without fear of humiliation.

This is not theological compromise. It is Catholicism at its best.

Pope Francis frequently reminded the Church that reality is more important than ideas. Pope Leo XIV’s appeal to the SSPX before the unauthorized consecrations echoed a related pastoral concern: unity matters. Fidelity to Christ is inseparable from communion with the Church. The temptation facing Catholics today is not simply whether to preserve tradition or embrace change. The deeper temptation is absolutizing one at the expense of the other.

The Intramuros Grand Marian Procession quietly resists this false dichotomy. It revives a devotional practice dating back to 1690 while remaining vibrantly alive in contemporary Manila. Elderly devotees walk beside young volunteers. Ancient ivory images are illuminated by modern technology. Latin hymns blend with Filipino prayers. Heritage survives precisely because each generation receives it anew and passes it on with fresh love.

Perhaps the same can be said of the Church itself.

As a theologian, I do not see tradition as a fortress that keeps people out. I see it as a home whose doors are wide enough to welcome every pilgrim seeking Christ. Mary herself embodies this paradox. She treasured what she had received while courageously saying “yes” to something radically new. The Incarnation did not abolish Israel’s tradition; it fulfilled it in surprising ways.

Authentic Catholic tradition has always grown through faithful development rather than fearful stagnation. The Church has deepened its understanding of religious freedom, ecumenism, human dignity, and social justice without ceasing to be Catholic. Development is not betrayal. It is the sign of a living faith.

The future of Catholicism will not be secured by drawing ever narrower boundaries around who counts as faithful. Nor will it be sustained by discarding its rich liturgical and devotional heritage. It will flourish when Catholics recover the wisdom of Vatican II’s “both/and” vision: deeply rooted in tradition, courageously open to the Spirit, unwaveringly committed to communion.

Perhaps the most faithful people in the procession–whether it be the procession of the church as we march through time or the procession of devotees of the Grand Marian festival– are not those who shout the loudest about preserving tradition, but those who quietly carry it—flower by flower, prayer by prayer, candle by candle—believing that God’s grace is always larger than our divisions. In the glow of Marian processions, surrounded by incense and song, one glimpses the Church as it is called to be: beautiful enough to remember its past, humble enough to remain united, and courageous enough to welcome all who seek to walk together toward Christ.

—Jeff Clyde G. Corpuz, PhD, July 16, 2026