NY Governor Defends LGBTQ+ Law After Being Named in Nuns’ Lawsuit

The governor of New York is defending a state law protecting LGBTQ+ individuals after being named a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a Westchester-based Catholic organization.

Governor Kathy Hochul is being included in a suit brought by the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, who operate Rosary Hill Home, a palliative care facility in Hawthorne, NY.The nuns sued New York State seeking an exemption from a law requiring healthcare facilities to respect the gender identity and expression of queer and transgender patients.

Passed in 2024, the law requires healthcare facilities to comply with transgender patients’ identity in matters concerning pronoun usage, room assignments, and restroom access. The law bars nursing homes and long-term care facilities from discriminating against residents based on actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or HIV status.Facilities are also required to train staff on avoiding discrimination against LGBTQ+ residents.

Nicolette Simmonds, a spokesperson for Hochul, pushed back on many of the claims outlined in the lawsuit.

“This is complete nonsense — no law in New York forces anyone to share a room,” Simmonds said. “Healthcare should not be a political attack line used to divide New Yorkers and discriminate against the LGBTQ community, and any attempt by public officials to do so undermines our healthcare system and the care of New Yorkers.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who is gay and sponsored the 2024 Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights while serving in the State Senate, echoed that response, saying the law does not interfere with the facility’s religious mission.

“All this bill does is ensure that the human rights of these patients are protected by recognizing their gender identity and expression — and that’s the least we can offer someone, especially in their later years of life,” Hoylman-Sigal said in an interview with Gay City News. “So many of these long-term care New Yorkers are under fear and discrimination.”

The lawsuit recently drew the attention of the Trump administration’s Department of Justice, which announced on June 18 that it would intervene in support of the nursing facility. The department said it backs the Sisters of Hawthorne’s argument that the New York law violates the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees for religious groups.

The DOJ’s announcement, echoing language in the lawsuit itself, warned that states “cannot require Americans to abandon their religious beliefs in the name of woke gender ideology.”

The case has also become a flashpoint in New York’s gubernatorial race. Hochul’s opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, opposes the law and has sided with the Dominican Sisters, invoking arguments about religious freedom and “gender ideology.” Blakeman has a record of backing transphobic legislation and applauded last month’s Supreme Court decision allowing states to ban transgender athletes from sports teams that match their gender identity.

Manhattan Assemblyman Tony Simone, a Hochul surrogate, criticized Blakeman’s position.

“Bruce Blakeman wants to follow Trump’s lead to deny elderly LGBTQ+ New Yorkers the care they need when at their most vulnerable,” Simone said. “Weaponizing seniors’ health to score political points is gross, and joining with homophobes who want to eliminate same-sex marriage in America is despicable. New Yorkers want leaders who unite us, not the extremism of Blakeman.”

Notably, the law has had no practical impact on Rosary Hill Home so far, as the facility has received no complaints under it. That fact raises a question of its own: whether the Sisters are already accommodating LGBTQ+ patients well, or whether queer patients are simply choosing to seek care elsewhere, at non-Catholic facilities.

—Matthew Gorczyka, New Ways Ministry, July 15, 2026