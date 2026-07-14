Catholic LGBTQ+ Scout Leader: ‘Love is the original calling of every human being’

Bondings 2.0 reported two weeks ago that the General Council of the Associazione Guide e Scouts Cattolici Italiani (AGESCI) the national Italian Catholic scouting association, approved a set of pro-LGBTQ+ policies for their work with youth.

The document, titled “Gender identity and sexual and affective orientation,”astates that sexual orientation and gender identity are not incompatible with Catholic witness, and affirms that LGBTQ+ scout leaders can serve openly in educational, catechetical, regional, and national leadership roles. To follow up on that news, Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti interviewed two Italian scout leaders to understand the impact of this document. Today’s post contains an interview with Luisa Alioto. A second one with a transmasculine scout will be posted later this week. Luisa Alioto (LA), 38 years old, serves as Area Commissioner for the Rome Urban Center Area of AGESCI, as well as a trainer for the Rovering branch (ages 18-26) of scouting. She is in a civil union with her partner (in Italy there is no egalitarian marriage), Carlotta.

EB: Luisa, what role did scouting play in your faith life?

LA: For me, AGESCI has always been home, ever since I was a young scout. It helped me recognize Jesus’ presence alongside me through every stage of my growth and to hear a voice calling me, the same voice I am still trying to follow today. If I am able to live my identity with greater serenity now, it is also thanks to the relationships I built within the association, which accompanied me through some of the most delicate moments of my life.

EB: Luisa, in AGESCI have you ever feltthat your sexual orientation could be perceived as an obstacle to your educational service, your leadership responsibilities, or your credibility as a Catholic? If so, in what way?

LA: I never felt that others thought my sexual orientation was an obstacle to my service. But for years I did not disclose that I was bisexual because I was terrified that I would be asked to leave my role.

I had to come to terms with myself and with a deeply ingrained Catholic upbringing that led me to question the legitimacy of a part of my life and, consequently, my credibility as both an educator and a Catholic. It was a long and sometimes painful journey that required profound human and spiritual work.

I undertook that journey within the Church and, above all, within AGESCI. In my leaders’ community and in the relationships I built through my service, I found people who helped me not to be afraid of showing who I truly am. When I eventually decided to share my story and my life with Carlotta, I was met with trust, affirmation, and full recognition.

For this reason, I continue to consider AGESCI one of the most meaningful expressions of care and welcome I have received from the Church.

EB: What does the approval of this new document mean to you?

LA: This document is a concrete sign of God’s blessing for the path that the Church and our association have clearly chosen to follow. It gives shared language to a journey that many people have already experienced within their own communities. Our desire is to give voice to the fundamental vocation to love as the original calling of every human being.The association’s journey is an act of justice, prophetic vision, and ecclesial commitment. At the heart of the document is the desire to rebuild our community by recognizing the full dignity of every human being and every story, valuing the uniqueness of each person in their gender identity and sexual orientation.

In the Gospel, Jesus constantly crosses boundaries, challenges conventions, and brings back into the community people marked by exclusion, isolation, or prejudice. AGESCI’s mission is to help every person discover that they are loved by God and to accompany them toward the fullness of their life, without shame and without fear. This is true for everyone, queer and non-queer alike.

This document brings hope.

EB: The new document states that sexual orientation, gender identity, and Catholic witness are not incompatible. What does this statement mean to you?

LA: This statement has profound ecclesial significance because it recognizes that an LGBTQ+ person can fully inhabit their faith, their service, and their Catholic vocation.

It is deeply in tune with the Church’s Synod work. Study Group 9 proposed moving from calling LGBTQ+ topics “controversial issues” to “emerging issues.” This language change reflects a change: people are no longer viewed as problems to be debated, but as experiences that help the Church understand and proclaim the Gospel more deeply. So, the AGESCI document is part of a broader ecclesial journey grounded in listening to lived experiences and trusting that the Holy Spirit may have something to teach us there.

The document also has a very concrete and prophetic dimension. It identifies something that has already been a reality for many years in numerous communities, associations, and ecclesial settings. LGBTQ+ people are not waiting to enter the Church: they are already part of it. They pray, educate, evangelize, take on responsibilities, and offer their witness of faith. Some local churches, through their synodal processes, have also begun to explicitly recognize the value of these experiences.

EB: If you could speak today to a young LGBTQ+ Catholic person who loves scouting but fears they will not be accepted, what would you say?

LA: I would tell them that I know that fear. I know the struggle of feeling divided, of thinking that some part of yourself must remain hidden because it is considered “disordered.” I also know how places meant to us become whole can instead become places where we feel judged, viewed with suspicion, or fragmented. It is a suffering that should not be minimized.

I would tell them not to face it alone, because the Catholic faith is not an individual journey. Seek companions along the way, people who strive to live the Gospel and communities where it is possible to reveal the truth about oneself. God calls us where we are and as we are. We are not askedto become someone else;. We must become more fully ourselves. In that gradual unveiling, we learn something about the very life of the Trinity: a love that includes, gathers, and unifies, while at the same time drawing us beyond ourselves to encounter others and offer who we are.

For this reason, it is not worth giving up on faith, on scouting, or on participation in the Church. I would encourage them to keep walking with us, with patience and truth.

Today more than ever, the Church needs the honest and courageous contribution of people who live with these questions. Remaining does not mean passively accepting hurt. It means finding the courage to speak and to help the Holy Spirit’s work be more visible in one’s own life and in the life of the whole community.

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, July 14, 2026