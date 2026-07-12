The Queer Soil of Faith

Today’s post is from guest blogger Latrell Felix, a master’s student in Religious Diversity in a Globalised World (ReD Global) at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Her academic research focus on the intersection between religion, gender, and queerness.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Fifteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

Today’s liturgical readings invite us to reflect on God’s Word and on the kind of soil in which it takes root. In the gospel, Jesus tells the Parable of the Sower, explaining that the seed is the Word of God and that its fruitfulness depends on the condition of the soil that receives it. The first reading reminds us that God’s Word never returns empty but always accomplishes the purpose for which it was sent. Similarly, St. Paul reminds us in the reading from Romans that, despite suffering and rejection, we live in hope because God is continually bringing about a new creation. Together, these readings challenge us to look beyond outward appearances and ask whether our hearts are receptive to God’s grace.

For many queer Catholics, faith is lived in the midst of exclusion, misunderstanding, and rejection. Some are discouraged from participating fully in the life of the Church, while others fear expressing both their identity and their spirituality. Yet, paradoxically, it is often in this experience of brokenness that the soil of faith becomes fertile. A heart that longs for compassion, belonging, and God’s unconditional love can become good soil where the gospel bears abundant fruit.

Pope Francis famously said, “If a person is gay and seeks out the Lord and is willing, who am I to judge?”These words continue to challenge the people of the Church to approach every person with humility rather than condemnation. Too often, discussions about queer people begin and end with debates about morality while overlooking the sincerity of their faith, their desire to know God, and their commitment to living lives rooted in love. The Parable of the Sower reminds us that while we may be quick to judge what we see on the surface, only God truly knows the condition of the soil into which each person has landed.

Through my years in the Church as a former devout Catholic and through my research with queer Catholics in the Philippines, I have encountered countless individuals whose devotion is profound and inspiring. Many serve faithfully in parish ministries, choirs, religious organisations, and community outreach programmes. Others remain quietly present in the pews every Sunday, praying despite the fear of being judged or misunderstood. Their faith is not rooted in resentment or defiance but in a genuine desire to encounter God. Even when they experience exclusion, many continue to cultivate spaces of compassion, welcome, and solidarity which reflect the very hospitality that Jesus himself embodied throughout His ministry.

The image of the good soil is especially meaningful for queer faithfuls. The seed of God’s Word does not grow because a person’s life is free from hardship or because they conform to society’s expectations. Rather, it grows where there is openness to God’s grace. Queer people often express their faith in diverse ways: some through active ministry, others through quiet personal devotion, and still others through the difficult journey of remaining connected to God despite painful experiences within the Church. None of these varied expressions should be dismissed as lesser forms of faith. There is no single way of receiving God’s Word. What matters is our willingness to let that Word transform our hearts so that we may bear fruit in love, justice, mercy, and faithful discipleship.

As a transgender woman who was once deeply involved in church life, I continue to recognise God’s presence in my own journey. Although I am no longer as active in parish ministry as I once was, I have not walked away from God. Rather, I believe God has continued to walk with me. I became the woman I am today because I listened to the quiet voice of God speaking within my heart. As I sought to live truthfully and authentically, I experienced God’s grace not as condemnation but as accompaniment. My journey has taught me that God’s love is not diminished by my identity; instead, it has deepened my understanding of who I am as one of God’s beloved children.

Today’s readings remind us that God continues to sow His Word generously in every human heart. The question is not whether God speaks, but whether we are willing to receive His voice with openness and humility. Before judging the faith of another person, we are invited to examine the condition of our own soil. If our hearts are receptive to God’s grace, then they will bear the fruits that Jesus desires: compassion instead of exclusion, mercy instead of condemnation, hope instead of despair, and love that reflects the Kingdom of God. After all, it is not our place to determine where God chooses to sow His seeds, but it is our calling to ensure that our own hearts remain good soil for His Word.

–Latrell Felix, July 12, 2026