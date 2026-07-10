Catholics Proudly March in Rome Pride Parade

Members of Mosaiko – Movimento Cristiani Arcobaleno (Rainbow Catholics Movement), an Italian LGBTQ+ Catholic community, took part visibly in this year’s Rome Pride, the country’s largest Pride parade. They marched alongside members of REFO+ (the Italian network of Evangelical faith, sexual orientations and gender identities) and the Episcopal Church of St. Paul Within the Walls, offering a public witness that LGBTQ+ identity and Christian faith belong together. Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti spoke with Tiziano Fani Braga and Titti, who took part in the parade.

Alongside their traditional banner, members of Mosaiko carried the Cross of the Covenant, a rainbow-colored cross used during the community’s prayer and meditation gatherings. Bringing it into the Pride parade was intended as a public sign that Catholic faith and LGBTQ+ identity are not in conflict but belong together.

LGBTQ+ Catholics’ presence at Pride reflects a twofold commitment. First, they seek to witness that neither God nor Scripture, when interpreted through a historical-critical approach, condemns people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Second, they want to support the civil rights that Italy still denies LGBTQ+ people, including marriage equality, equal parenthood rights, and full recognition of all the identities.

Protestant churches in Italy have a long history of LGBTQ+ inclusion and collaboration with the Catholic community. The Waldensian Church approved blessings for same-sex couples in 2010, five years before Italy introduced civil unions, while the Italian Baptist Union began encouraging local churches in 2016 to become more inclusive and to accompany the blessing of LGBTQ+ couples. These decisions reflected a conviction that Christian communities are sometimes called to recognize justice before civil law does.

For the participants, marching at Pride was not only a political act but also a public expression of spirituality. Tiziano Fani Braga, a Mosaiko member, explains:

“Publicly displaying my faith and its symbols in that setting was the result of a long and deeply personal process of discernment. I chose to carry our rainbow-colored cross, a symbol that brings together Mosaiko’s spirituality and the beauty of human diversity. It is especially meaningful to me because I painted it together with my son.

“For me, carrying that cross openly was a profound spiritual affirmation. It meant not hiding Christ, but showing that Christ’s love is also present in the lives of people who are so often excluded from more traditional religious settings. I felt a deep sense of responsibility. I knew there would be criticism, but I was convinced that the Gospel calls us to work for the equality and dignity of every person, celebrating who we are without compromise. After all, Jesus himself walked alongside those whom society excluded and judged.”

For Titti, mother of a LGBTQ+ person, being visible during the Pride parade was a meaningful experience because change begins through clear witness. She elaborated:

“Taking part in the Rome parade as a Catholic had an even deeper and more authentic meaning for me this year because, as a Christian mother, I am certain that God loves all of God’s children unconditionally. I was especially happy to see so many people sharing photos of the message on my T-shirt. Inside a heart, it read: “Love is always Love.” I wanted to emphasize that every kind of love deserves a capital L.”

LGBTQ+ Catholics and Christian allies were greeted with support and curiosity during the parade. Tiziano Fani Braga recalls:

“The welcome we received was immediate and heartfelt. Walking through that sea of people, surrounded by the energy of the march and supported by friends from Mosaiko, REFO+, and the Episcopal community, gave me tremendous strength.

“There was no sense of isolation. The response from the crowd was overwhelmingly warm. People were visibly moved when they saw our rainbow cross, some had tears in their eyes, others came over to express their appreciation. We felt completely at home there, united with everyone who was standing up for the right to live freely and authentically.”

During the parade, the response from spectators was peaceful and joyful. The backlash came afterward, online. Fani Braga says:

“I received more than 900 hostile comments filled with anger and intimidation. What hurt the most was that many of those attacking me identified as Catholics and used Scripture as a weapon, twisting its meaning to justify their resentment.

“Despite the bitterness of that experience, I refused to retreat into silence. I responded calmly, respectfully, and with what I hope was a solid theological foundation, trying to replace hostility with dialogue. Something beautiful happened as a result. Many other brothers and sisters in faith stepped forward to express their support and encouragement. That network of solidarity reminded me that there is a courageous Church, a community committed to building a spiritual home that is truly open and accessible to everyone, without barriers.”

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, July 10, 2026