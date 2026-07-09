Catholic Parishes Celebrated Pride Month With Masses

Several Catholic parishes across the U.S. hosted Pride Masses this June, bringing hundreds of LGBTQ+ Catholics and allies together to worship with hope and joy.

In New York, over 150 participants gathered for the 2026 Annual Pride Mass at the Stonewall National Monument organized by Out at St. Paul, the LGBTQ+ ministry of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Manhattan.

This Mass was celebrated mere steps away from Stonewall Inn, where the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement traces its origins to the uprising that took place in 1969 after the gay bar was raided by the police. Camillo Barone, reporting for National Catholic Reporter, described the impact of the mass, saying:

“The small park, transformed by dozens of rainbow flags encircling the gathering, offered a visible sign of both remembrance and hope. As tourists paused to observe and neighborhood sounds drifted into the celebration, the Mass unfolded as an expression of faith rooted in a place synonymous with the struggle for dignity and equal rights.”

Paulist Fr. Chris Lawton, CSP, associate pastor at St. Paul the Apostle, presided over the liturgy and drew parallels between the celebration at Stonewall and Jesus’s own style of ministry:

“If we are a church that reflects that Jesus who goes out to encounter all those who might receive this message of extraordinary love, then of course, praise God, we celebrate the sacraments here in our church. And we also go out regularly to be present to others, especially those who may not enter the doors of a church.”

During his homily, Fr. Lawton acknowledged both the pain experienced by many LGBTQ+ Catholics– particularly that of transgender Catholics who continue to be marginalized within the Church– as well as the many contributions of LGBTQ+ Catholics to the church:

“Our church has been built on rock. Built on the faith so many people who believed in God’s extraordinary love, and from that faith, helped build up this church even as they were marginalized. This includes, for centuries, LGBTQ Catholics…Thank you for your witness. Your joy. Your creativity.”

In New Jersey, Our Lady of Grace and St. Joseph parish, Hoboken, has been hosting an annual Pride Mass for nine years, and each year the service attracts LGBTQ+ Catholics from all over the tri-state area, with some driving several hours just to attend.

Rev. Alexander M. Santora, pastor of Our Lady of Grace, writes for USA Today that the positive response from LGBTQ+ people to attending the Mass is why the church continues to host it every year. Praying together brings people together and gives them an opportunity to engage in their faith when they otherwise might feel rejected or unwanted. Santora explained:

“We deliberately call [the Mass] Pride because we want people to know what Pope Francis started at the beginning of his papacy. We need to walk with our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and accompany them as they journey in faith allowing them to develop a relationship with God.

“If more members of the church’s hierarchy and clergy…engage in dialogue and walk with the LGBTQ community, we can lessen the gulf between and among Catholics…That is why we call it Catholic Pride: we are all brothers and sisters in the Lord. Come to church.”

In San Bernardino, California Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral hosted its second annual “Family Mass” to “honor LGBTQ+ Catholics and their families, friends, and allies, whose courage, faith and witness enrich our church,” reported The Sun. This Mass was organized by the Embrace Ministry, a 28-year-old ministry in the Diocese of San Bernardino aimed at welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Alberto Rojas, who has been known for his messages of inclusivity for all Catholics.

Rev. David Andel, the liaison and diocesan delegate to Embrace Ministry, said that one of the main hopes of the Mass was to bring parents, children, and community members together. He stated:

“We recognize the dignity of every human being made in God’s image and likeness, including LGBT individuals, as human beings, as God’s children and heirs of the kingdom of heaven. Don’t give up on the church: come back. Especially if you feel the calling.”

During the Mass, Bishop Rojas offered a strong message of welcome to the LGBTQ+ congregation:

“Jesus looks past labels and social barriers to see a human being in need of love, compassion and restoration to a family, to a community, and to our society. Families, Jesus sees your tears; the love of your children is a reflection of His (love). You belong here. The house of God is your house. . .

“We are called to follow the example of radical compassion that Jesus shows us … true strength is not found in building higher walls, but in the courage to embrace and love one another. If our pews are not safe spaces for these brothers and sisters to experience the unconditional love of God, then we are failing to be the family of Jesus.”

Present in each of these ministries and Pride Masses is a Mass in the spirit of Pride is to bear witness to the presence of God within the LGBTQ+ community and within each individual, and it is also to say to the excluded and the marginalized: “You belong here, welcome home.”

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, July 9, 2026