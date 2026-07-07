Queer Joy Is Being Able to Say–or Sing–“I Am What I Am”

In New York City during Pride Month you didn’t have to look far to find sources of queer joy, that “sense of celebration” that permeates the LGBTQ+ community. From the revival of La Cage aux Folles to Broadway’s Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Titanique, and The Rocky Horror Show, we can see aspects of queer culture held up and celebrated; we can see queerness as something to be enjoyed, as something beautiful.

This sense of joy isn’t exclusive to the queer community. Self-expression and jubilation connect people, and queer joy is something to be shared, even with those outside the LGBTQ+ r community. Writing for Sapentia, Jim McDermott describes how this ideais actually reflected in Catholicism’s understanding of the sacraments. He writes:

“That sense of queer joy as naturally overflowing limits, offering life and hope to all has become another key element of the term. The Catholic notion of the sacraments offers an interesting parallel: The church asks families to receive sacraments like marriage or baptism in public ceremonies not only so that the worshipping community can give public acclamation to the choices of those involved, but because the church believes God’s sacraments will nourish the community as well. Queer joy, too, offers food for everyone.”

Queer joy also carries a hint of defiance andis inherently political. McDermott cites Dana Kaplan, executive director of Outright Vermont: “Queer joy stands as a defiant celebration against ever-limiting social norms and ongoing oppression.”

In examining some of the examples of current Broadway shows that share queer joy, McDermott focuses on a scene in La Cage aux Folles whengay drag queen Albin’s son asks him to hide who he is so as not to offend his fiance’s conservative parents. Albin responds defiantly in “I Am What I Am,” saying “I am my own special creation…I bang my own drum.” The song became an LGBTQ+ anthem in the 80s, particularly for those opposing the government’s refusal to acknowledge the AIDS pandemic.

The current revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats sets the well-known musical against the backdrop of ballroom culture, a “style of performance built around a furious and flamboyant authenticity” that formed in the queer Black and Brown communities of Harlem in retaliation against those who told them to tone it down.

Queer joy can also be just a little bit absurd, McDermott observes. Titanique features the singer Celine Dion as a character in the play. Dion, who has been an icon of the queer community, states that she remembers the story of Titanic, insisting she was there–absurd since the ship sank in 1912 (though Celine did sing the love ballad for the 1997 film about the ship disaster). But the silliness has a bigger point, McDermott notes:

Where absurdity in other art forms often serves as a kind of indictment on culture and society, in a queer context it can also be an expression of freedom. Just as Catholic preachers used to try to make their congregations laugh on Easter Sunday, so that their people could feel fully the profundity of the release Christ’s resurrection provided, so the absurdity of Titaníque attempts to release us from the burden of our lives so that for a few blessed minutes we can simply relish the experience of laughing and being alive.

McDermott’s last example is The Rocky Horror Show, a campy sci-fi in which a trans alien kidnaps a couple of heterosexual newlyweds. Dr. Frank-n-Furter, the main character, exhibits a “raucous celebration of his own sexuality,” McDermott explain. This display “ invites the audience to do the same, no matter what that looks like for them.” The character’s repeated line: “Don’t dream it, be it,.

McDermott offers advice from queer illustrator Tevy Khou who says that queer joy isn’t always “grand gestures or acts of resistance.” Sometimes it’s “happiness against insurmountable odds, and being your authentic self.”

Queer joy is both loud and silent, political and deeply personal. The joy is something that binds us together as humans, and it’s something the Catholic Church and the queer community have in common–and it is more essential than ever before.

–Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, July 7, 2026