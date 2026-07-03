Human Dignity, Trans People, and the Supreme Court’s Sports Ruling

Today’s post is from guest contributor Maxwell Kuzma, a transgender man living on a farm in Ohio who writes about the intersection of queerness and faith. He is a columnist for The National Catholic Reporter. You can follow him on Twitter @maxwellkuzma.

On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6–3 that states may exclude transgender girls and women from participating on girls’ and women’s school sports teams. Writing for the majority, Justice Brett Kavanaugh held that Title IX permits schools to determine athletic eligibility based on what the Court called “biological sex” (presumably, sex assigned at birth). While the ruling in Kavanaugh’s opinion was narrower than some advocates feared—it did not strip transgender people of equal protection altogether—it nevertheless authorizes states to enact sports bans and weakens legal protections that transgender students have relied on for years.

Supporters of the ruling argue it protects fairness in women’s sports. That reasonng obscures two important realities. First, the scientific evidence simply does not support the broad claim that transgender women possess an inherent athletic advantage after hormone therapy. Second—and perhaps more importantly—the conversation has become so consumed by hypothetical fears that we’ve stopped asking a much more basic question: what does it mean to deny a small group of young people the opportunity to participate in sports? For Catholics, that question is not just political. It is also a moral question of human dignity. If every person has inherent human dignity, then debates about public policy cannot lose sight of the humanity of the people whose lives are being affected.

Before we look at the moral question, let’s look at some scientific facts. The scientific picture is considerably more nuanced than political rhetoric suggests. A growing body of research, including a 2026 meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that transgender women who have undergone hormone therapy generally perform similarly to cisgender women across key measures of strength and aerobic fitness. Earlier research funded by the International Olympic Committee likewise found that transgender women may even experience disadvantages in certain athletic metrics. While scientists continue to study elite athletics, the evidence does not support blanket assumptions that every transgender woman or girl enjoys an unfair competitive edge.

Moreover, the reality is that there are remarkably few transgender athletes competing in organized sports. NCAA President Charlie Baker testified that fewer than ten of the organization’s more than 500,000 student athletes identify as transgender. Yet this extraordinarily small population has become one of the defining political controversies of the past several years.

The disconnect between the big emotions engendered by this topic and the small number of actual trans athletes reveals that this issue has never really been just about sports. As for the moral question, Catholic social teaching begins from the conviction that every human person is created in the image and likeness of God and therefore possesses an inherent dignity that cannot be earned or taken away. That conviction should shape how Christians approach conversations about–and more importantly, with– transgender people.

Transgender people are not hypothetical. We are already members of communities, neighborhoods, schools, and churches. We are people sitting in pews, volunteering in our parishes, raising families, serving our communities, and trying to live ordinary lives.

For Catholics, the question cannot only be whether transgender people meet some standard of acceptance before we are willing to encounter them. The example of Jesus and the social teaching of the church calls us to something deeper: to be present with people, to know them, and to share life with them. Following that example looks like listening to someone’s story, sharing a meal, offering friendship, and yes, even playing on the same team.

Sports are about far more than winning championships: they provide friendship, confidence, discipline, physical health, and a sense of belonging. The plaintiffs in these cases were not seeking Olympic medals. They wanted to run cross-country with classmates, join teammates after practice, and experience the ordinary joys that sports offer millions of young people. Those human experiences rarely receive the same attention as political talking points.

Furthermore, Catholic social teaching reminds us that human beings flourish in community. Friendship, participation, and belonging are not luxuries reserved for a select few; they are part of what allows people to grow into the fullness of who God created them to be. Before sports become questions of competition, they are places where young people learn teamwork, perseverance, and solidarity.

Transgender people also do not arrive at the decision to affirm their gender casually. For generations, many of us have grown up feeling profoundly isolated, struggling to understand ourselves in communities where no one shared our experience. Transition often comes only after years of reflection, self-examination, and significant personal risk. Choosing authenticity can mean losing family support, housing, employment, or physical safety. Yet despite those costs, study after study has found that gender-affirming care improves mental health and quality of life for those who need it.

Rather than listening to transgender people explain our own lives, many political and religious leaders often reduce us to abstract policy questions or hypothetical threats. The people most affected by these laws become the people least likely to be heard.

The Supreme Court’s decision will undoubtedly shape the legal landscape surrounding transgender rights for years to come, in profoundly damaging ways. For Catholics, that should be deeply unsettling. Our tradition teaches that every person bears the image of God and deserves to be encountered with reverence, not reduced to a political talking point.

Reasonable people may continue to disagree about this ruling. But Catholics should begin from commitments that precede politics: every person is made in the image of God, every person possesses an inviolable dignity, and every person deserves to be encountered before they are judged. Conversations about fairness should therefore begin with facts rather than fear, and with the lived experiences of the people whose lives are being legislated—not merely with the feelings of those watching from the sidelines.

—Maxwell Kuzma, July 3, 2026