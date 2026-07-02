From Listening to Recognition: Italy’s Catholic Scouts’ Adopt Sweeping New LGBTQ+ Policy

The national Italian Catholic scouting association has taken significant step has by approving a set of pro-LGBTQ+ policies to support the group’s Catholic educational service and leadership roles.

The General Council of the Associazione Guide e Scouts Cattolici Italiani (AGESCI) published a document titled “Gender identity and sexual and affective orientation.” The text aims to provide shared guidance on questions that have long been discussed within the association.The document opens with a strongly theological framing that situates scouting within a broader understanding of vocation and love. AGESCI leaders describe love as a foundational calling rooted in a God who is understood as incarnate and relational. They present the association’s path as an act of justice, prophetic vision, and ecclesial commitment.

From this perspective, the text insists on the full dignity of every person and on the importance of recognizing each individual in their uniqueness, including their gender identity and sexual orientation. This anthropological and spiritual framing becomes the basis for its educational implications.

The new document states that AGESCI is not acting in isolation, but within a wider process of pastoral conversion in the Church toward greater inclusion, recognition, and genuine listening. The synodal path of the Catholic Church provides the main context for this development, placing the dignity of the human person at its center and calling for the overcoming of discriminatory attitudes.

Within this framework, both the universal and Italian synodal processes have highlighted the need to move beyond exclusionary approaches and to promote accompaniment and integration for LGBTQ+ people, including those in diverse relational and family situations. The document also recalls Pope Francis’ teaching in Amoris Laetitia, where mercy is presented as a fundamental dimension of pastoral care.

The document commits the organization to addressing discrimination in scouting programs by stating that inclusion is not optional, but is part of the responsibility of scout leaders. The text reads:

“It becomes essential to promote pathways aimed at overcoming homophobic, lesbophobic, and transphobic attitudes. These attitudes constitute an obstacle to recognition, inclusion, and integration within our groups and at all levels of the association.”

The document also provides the protection that “sexual orientation and gender identity cannot constitute a criterion of exclusion in the discernment that scout leader communities are called to exercise when an adult applies to take on an educational role within the association.” This statement ends a question the scouting group has long-debated.

The formation and training of scout leaders is a key dimension of the new policy. The document frames training not only as technical preparation but as a process of awareness-building. Scout leaders are invited to understand the different dimensions of identity – such as biological sex, gender identity, gender role, and sexual orientation – as distinct and not reducible to one another. The text also stresses that every person carries a unique personal history that must be recognized before it is interpreted, and that the quality of relational proximity depends on the ability to suspend judgment, listen deeply, and use respectful language.

The document insists that the association should provide environments that are genuinely safe, trustworthy, and grounded in dignity for everyone, both leaders and youth members who are dealing with lived experiences related to sexual orientation and gender identity, A safe space is described not only as a physical environment, but above all as a relational one, where each person can feel recognized in their dignity, listened to without fear of judgment, supported in their questions, and respected in the complexity of their identity. In addition to providing ongoing formation on personal identity, the new policy calls for careful attention to language, active opposition to prejudice and discrimination, strict confidentiality when handling sensitive personal information, vigilance regarding group dynamics such as bullying or exclusion, and a continuous effort to value each person in their uniqueness.

Approving this document was the result of a multi-year internal process within AGESCI, characterized by listening, experimentation, and reflection at different levels of the association. In 2019, the association approved “The Choice to Welcome,” a document that expressed a clear intention to accompany and take responsibility for the diverse life paths of each person.

n 2022, this commitment was further strengthened when the General Council formally mandated the association to develop spaces for listening and dialogue with LGBTQIA+ people, both youth members and leaders, including those still active in the association and those who had already left, as well as with scout leader communities, families, and regional structures. Particularly significant were the stories of young people who were asked to leave their troops because of their identity or sexual orientation.

The AGESCI document situates itself as part of a gradual ecclesial discernment, observing that the new policy “is not about innovation, but about fidelity to the Gospel.”

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, July 2, 2026

STAY TUNED: In the coming week, Bondings 2.0 will publish Elisa Belotti’s interview with an Italian Catholic bisexual scout leader