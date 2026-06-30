Italian Caritas Launches Its First Project for LGBTQ+ Young Adults

Florence, Italy’s chapter of Caritas, the official humanitarian and development arm of the Catholic Church, has launched what appears to be its first structured project specifically dedicated to LGBTQ+ young adults and their families.

The initiative, called Andrea’s Project, includes temporary housing, psychological support, assistance for parents, a telephone help line, educational programs, and community outreach. It is funded through Italy’s 8×1000 system, a mechanism that allows taxpayers to allocate a small percentage of their income taxes to recognized religious and social institutions.

Bondings 2.0’s Elisa Belotti spoke with the coordinator of this new endeavor, Father Andrea Bigalli, who is also a parish priest and theologian. Bigalli is also involved in the Archdiocese of Florence’s inclusion ministry and accompanies Kairos, a local community of LGBTQ+ Catholics.

Andrea’s Project did not emerge primarily from theoretical discussions, but from a concrete encounter with a person in need. Kairos’ members had sought help for a transgender woman who was experiencing serious difficulties related to her health, employment, and housing situation. The group explored various ways to support her and eventually reached out to diocesan leaders.

Archbishop Gherardo Gamelli of Florence proved receptive to the request for aid and asked the diocesan Caritas office whether housing resources were available. During those conversations, it became clear that no specific program existed to respond to the needs of transgender people and LGBTQ+ young adults facing family rejection, homelessness, or other forms of vulnerability. From that realization, Andrea’s Project was born.

The initiative was developed through a broad collaboration involving Caritas, Kairos, and Arcigay Florence, one of Italy’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations. Arcigay has extensive experience operating a shelter for LGBTQ+ youth and contributed training and expertise to the project. Professional psychological support is also a central component of the program.

At the heart of the project is Andrea’s House, a temporary housing facility for LGBTQ+ young adults between the ages of 18 and 35 who need a protected place to stay. Residents can remain from a few days up to eighteen months, while receiving individualized support aimed at helping them regain stability and independence.

For now, Andrea’s House has limited capacity and primarily serves people living in the Florence area. However, organizers hope that if the initiative proves successful, it could become a model for other Caritas organizations throughout Italy.

Fr. Bigalli,believes the project represents an important step in moving from discussion to concrete action:

“This is the first initiative of its kind within Italian Caritas. It is important because the Church is not limiting itself to defining perspectives of welcome and reciprocity with the LGBTQ+ world on an ideal, prayerful, or pastoral level, but is transforming all of this into a concrete initiative, especially for people who are currently experiencing the greatest difficulties.”

He described an appropriate pastoral approach to this community in need:

“The world of transgender people should be approached with profound respect. It is often marked by collective, personal, and family rejection, and it is right that the Church commits itself in this regard in order to remain radically faithful to the Gospel, which does not ask us to define the person before us or condition our help on what we are able to understand. Rather, it asks us to come to understanding through the help we can offer, through that fundamental respect that God demonstrates in Jesus Christ toward all living beings.”

The priest also saw significance in the partnership between Catholic groups and a secular organization:

“It is also significant that all of this has been accomplished together with organizations from a secular background, some of which have at times been critical of the Catholic world, such as Arcigay. This becomes even more important when positive partnerships are created between realities that care about people beyond their differing perspectives.”

Whether Andrea’s Project remains a local initiative or becomes a model for other dioceses remains to be seen. For now, its significance lies in the fact that it transforms years of conversations about LGBTQ+ inclusion into concrete action.

—Elisa Belotti, New Ways Ministry, June 30, 2026