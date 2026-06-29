Community Can Heal LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions

Each week during June, the month in which much of the world celebrates Pride, Bondings 2.0 will be share at least one story of Catholics who are “Pilgrims of Pride.”

The author requested privacy due to her current employment at a Catholic school. This post is signed with a pseudonym: Mary Campbell.

“Don’t tell the bishops you’re gay!”

I heard this from a colleague while working at a Catholic organization sponsored by a religious association. I had asked about how best to prepare for an upcoming meeting with bishops about my job directing formation programming.

Having recently come out to my colleagues, I was left speechless. I felt a deep feeling of anger. I couldn’t quite put my finger on why I felt livid. I wasn’t at risk. My safety wasn’t at risk. My colleague hadn’t said anything overtly homophobic.

I pushed this experience down and tried to complete my projects at my workplace. However, after feeling so alone, and experiencing more overt discrimination, I decided to leave my job. It wasn’t an easy decision since I was proud of being out and managing a higher level role in a Catholic space.

I am now a campus minister at a high school run by a religious order. Though the environment is much more progressive and I am more accepted by the colleagues around me, and even have some queer friends on staff, similar small moments in which I feel “othered” by my colleagues occur . Here are a few examples: I was asked why I took my wife’s last name, “because that is usually what the woman in the relationship does.” One colleague referred to my marriage as “my lifestyle choice” or “living situation.” Another asked me to tell them my coming out story while I was dressing in a faculty locker room. Many others asked me about how I would plan to have children.

Other experiences were more indirect: The conversations the administration had, without me, about my limiting parts of my role because of my identity. Exclusion from social plans. Gossip about my private personnel information. Being denied opportunities to teach classes. Describing my role as “purely administrative” when I was in truth a minister. T

Such small instances were truly weighing me down,.My therapist said, “It’s death by a thousand cuts– it sounds to me like you are experiencing minority stress.” Learning about minority stress, and how I, as a queer Catholic working in a Catholic institution uniquely experience this phenomenon, validated my feelings and made me feel seen.

Ilan H. Meyer coined “minority stress” to refer to “the physiological and psychological effects associated with the adverse social conditions experienced by ethnic, racial, sexual, and gender minorities, and others who are members of stigmatized social groups” (American Psychological Association). Minority stress can occur through overt or indirect acts, small or large events or interactions, physical or emotional harm, and/or latent or intentional actions. Minority stress can occur anytime someone is othered.

Is there an antidote for queer Catholics to heal from minority stress? Therapy, mindfulness meditation, and giving space to our emotions are critical tools. We can also learn healing methods from scripture and psychology both of which advocate for community.

According to a 2024 study on young adults, social support was one of the main ways in which queer people can mitigate the effects of minority stress. Friendships with other members of the LGBTQ+ community can be especially helpful, as these provide i accompaniment where queer-specific challenges can be shared.

Scripture has similar insights. In Galatians, Paul encourages Christians to “bear one another’s burdens and so you will fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2). In the Gospel of John, Jesus issues a new expectation for all believers “I give you a new commandment: love one another. As I have loved you, so you also should love one tanother…This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (John 13:34-35).

The book of Ecclesiastes puts it simply: “Two are better than one… If the one falls, the other will help the fallen one (Ecclesiastes 4:9). God’s word is clear– we are called to walk with one another, support one another, and lift each other up, especially in moments of despair, darkness, and rejection from others.

When other queer Catholics or allies ask me how I manage to stay in my current role, I tell themI am n an environment where I have other out queer colleagues and supportive allies, so I have been able to bounce back from the moments in which I feel rejected, othered, or excluded. These supporters make me feel validated and heard in a number of ways: Through knowing looks in the hallways and asking “How are you really doing?” The mutual “Do you have ten minutes to talk so I can bounce something off of you?” Looking out for queer and questioning students together. Questioning God together. Helping each other to feel more prepared for conversations with bosses and department chairs. Using humor to take the wind out of something cruel said yesterday. Hoping together.

A colleague who I am particularly close to and I say to each other frequently “I wouldn’t be here without you.” Here has several dimensions of meaning .I wouldn’t be here at my job despite the suffering I’ve experienced without the validation of my queer colleagues who refuse to dismiss the rejection I’ve faced. I wouldn’t be here in the Catholic Church, critiquing it and wanting more for it without the open conversation and vulnerability of my queer colleagues. I wouldn’t be here as an out member of the LGBTQIA+ community without my queer colleagues whose openness empower me and make it more safe for me to be myself. I wouldn’t be here in the metaphorical space of being evidence of the queer Catholics who fought to have a place in the Church before me and hope for the futures of the queer Catholic students I accompany.

During Pride month, my hope for queer Catholics working for the Church has been that they findi relationships of accompaniment with other LGBTQIA+ people Our own mental health and the future and progress of queer Catholics and our wider community depend on the bonds we create with one another. As Pope Franics said in a 2017 TED talk: ”The future is, most of all, in the hands of those people who recognize the other as a ‘you’ and themselves as part of an ‘us.’ We all need each other.”

–Mary Campbell, June 29, 2026

FURTHER READING:

For information about the LGBTQ+ people dismissed from Catholic institutions over the past 15+ years, visit New Ways Ministry’s Employment resource web page.

Cornerstones: Sacred Stories of LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions is an anthology of 12 stories of faith, sacrifice, joy, and pain by LGBTQ+ people who have been employed by Catholic parishes and schools, published by New Ways Ministry. The stories includes contributors who were fired by Catholic institutions, as well as those who continued employment. More information about the book is available here.

Further reading:

To read other posts in the “Pilgrims of Pride” series, click on the titles below:

June 29: 2026: Community Can Heal LGBTQ+ Employees in Catholic Institutions

June 22, 2026: Remaining Catholic–Despite It All

June 16, 2026: The Blessed Merciful: Coming Out Catholic in a Gay Bar

June 12, 2026: Gay Scottish Parliament Member Speaks Out About His Catholic Faith

June 10, 2026: All Are Welcome! Are All Welcome?

June 6, 2026: Why We Need a Queer Theology of the Body

June 3, 2026: St. Euphrosyne-Smaragdus: A Saint Beyond the Binary