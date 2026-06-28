The Queer Wisdom of Disorientation

Today’s reflection is from guest contributor Barbara Anne Kozee, a doctoral candidate in theological ethics at Boston College. Her current research focuses on social trust and polarization in the Church and politics.

An audio version of this scripture reflection is available through New Ways Ministry’s newest podcast, The Word Goes Out. See more information about this resource at the end of this post.

Today’s liturgical readings for the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time can be found by clicking here.

In today’s liturgical readings, the stakes of being a follower of Jesus feel very high. In the first and second readings, model behavior is described as willingness to give someone permanent room and board in one’s home and as completely dying to sin so as to live in Jesus—language and actions that feel rather intense. In the gospel passage, Jesus demands of his followers a love beyond even familial ties between parents and children. These commands seem to demand the impossible, or even to demand moral detachment from things that we associate with living a good life, like loving family.

These readings can be disorienting. Feminist and queer ethics use “disorienting” to mean the value that comes from experiences that destabilize us. Disorienting events are often outside of our direct control. If we follow Jesus’ guidance that “Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it” (Matt 10:39), we risk disorientation. Here, the authentic follower of Jesus is the one who willingly lets go of certainty and bravely embraces loss with faith that a newfound life in Christ is to come.

The Catholic ethicist Kristin Heyer has recently lifted up the graces that experiences of failure and disorientation potentially have for our moral lives, especially when we consider ourselves as interdependent with others in our families, communities, and world. Heyer relies on the feminist philosophy of Ami Harbin in her book, Disorientation and Moral Life, where she defines disorientation as “experiences that make it difficult to know how to go on.”

Disorientation often leaves us vulnerable, serving as a humbling reminder that we are not in it alone, we are not always in control, and we sometimes cannot go along with the established norms. Drawing on a variety of life experiences that can be viewed as disorienting–including anti-racist feminist consciousness raising, grieving a loved one, LGBTQ experiences, and migration– Harbin states that becoming disoriented contributes to growth in our moral lives. When that happens, we are able to rethink our relationships to others, grow in tenderness, and increase our capacities to work for justice in the world.

Disorientation and reorientation are dynamics deeply familiar to the queer community. One might immediately think of coming out processes as disorienting. Disorientation, however, could come years after coming out when one begins exploring one’s gender expression or has romantic experiences that reveal new aspects of one’s identity. For Queer Catholics, it can certainly be disorienting to attempt to maintain one’s faith commitments when few spaces in the Church or society affirm the integration of spirituality and sexuality. And sometimes disorientation is directly tied to injustice in our Church, workplace, or family lives.

Including these moments in what constitutes growth and development in our moral lives shows that recognition of the way that our embodied experiences and our emotions shapes what we value and who we become. I return to Jesus’ disorienting statements. By calling for a love beyond the love we have for mother, father, son, or daughter, Jesus disrupts and disorients established norms and social orders in a way that might allow us to look with reorienting eyes at the injustices in the structures around us. The ethical focus is not necessarily on our love for our family members, but rather on the way that losing comfortable and seemingly straightforward ways of knowing how to be Christians might allow us to find new ways of relating to ourselves and others.

The Christian moral life being presented to us today is one where we lean into those experiences that remind us of our dependence on others and our faith in Christ. The good news today for LGBTQ Catholics and for all people of faith is that whoever disorients from former ways of living for the sake of greater authenticity, solidarity and justice, openness to change, and tenderness to the vulnerabilities of others will find new life. May we become a disoriented Church that bravely embraces what the loss of heteronormativity might allow us to find as followers of Jesus.

–Barbara Anne Kozee, June 28, 2026

NEW SCRIPTURE RESOURCE! Regular readers of Bondings 2.0 know that scripture reflections have long been a cornerstone of our spiritual content. We have enhanced these powerful messages by providing audio versions of these meditations! New Ways Ministry has launched a brand-new weekly podcast, The Word Goes Out, an audio series of scripture reflections from our large archive of past meditations on the Sunday liturgical readings. Every Thursday for the next several months, a new episode that corresponds with the coming Sunday’s liturgical readings will be available at 7:30 AM Eastern U.S. Time. We are providing these audio reflections early in the week so you can carry them with you, allowing the insights to sit with you as you prepare for the upcoming weekend’s scripture readings. The episode for this week’s readings is entitledWe Are Jesus’ Hands, Feet, and Beating Heart for LGBTQ+ Inclusionby Yunuen Trujillo, a New Ways Minstry Board member who is active in LGBTQ+ ministry in California. Of course, we will continue to offer new written reflections every Sunday and on special feast days and build up our archive of these reflections. And we will also continue to offer the Journeys series, which contain exercises in reflecting on scripture from LGBTQ+ perspectives. The podcast is an enhancement of our scripture reflection work, not a replacement for it. We hope you will make use of all of these resources either for individuals at home or group reflection in parish ministry settings. We pray that both the audio and written versions of these reflections will help you more deeply appreciate God’s promise to all: ” . . . My word that goes out from my mouth. . .will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire, and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.” –Isaiah 55:11