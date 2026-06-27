The Mustard Seed Parable Seen Through a Queer Lens

The Kingdom of God is revealed not in the upholding of norms, but in the act of transcending them, says German priest and theologian Father Burkhard Hose.

Father Hose recently explored the parable of the mustard seed (Matthew 13:31-32) through a queer lens in an article for Katholisch.de, examining how the mustard seed image captures the queer nature of the Kingdom of God. He used queer biblical interpretation, a method, which seeks out suppressed perspectives, challenges power dynamics, contributes to the healing of wounds, and ultimately recognizes the biblical texts as a source of liberation. He explained:

“…Queer biblical interpretation—as a method—aligns itself directly with Jesus, who walked alongside marginalized people, challenged the religious and political powerful, empowered the poor and the excluded, and brought healing.”

One of Jesus’s most commonly used teaching tools–the parable–can itself be recognized as queer, Fr. Hose notes:

“Speaking in parables—acknowledging the everyday world as a site of theological insight while simultaneously fundamentally challenging the patterns and orders that prevail within that world—can in itself be described as queer. In this sense, the proclamation of the Reign of G*d, which lies at the heart of the parables, is itself queer.”

Jesus’ comparison of Kingdom or God to a mustard seed reveals new insights when viewed through a queer lens. Fr. Hose states:

“The mustard seed is small, inconspicuous, and easily overlooked. It does not meet expectations regarding size, purity, or religious significance. In the agrarian worldview of that time, the mustard plant was even considered problematic: rampant, difficult to control, and prone to crossing boundaries. When read through a queer lens, the image of the mustard seed represents ways of life, modes of faith, and bodies that do not fit into the prevailing system of order—representing that which the church often labels ‘disordered,’ ‘irregular,’ or ‘problematic.””

The mustard seed does not grow along clear lines, but spreads out, subverting boundaries– and so, too, does the Kingdom of God:

“The Reign of G*d is not something that can be normalized, disciplined, or administered. It grows precisely where people refuse to be silenced, where they make the Bible “habitable again,” and where they experience themselves as being personally addressed—in defiance of interpretations that legitimize domination.”

Similarly the Kingdom of God t resists rigid demarcations and categories. Just as a mustard seed becomes a large plant within which birds can nest, the Kingdom of God is about providing a place for all to dwell. The Kingdom of God is not about conformity, says Fr. Hose, but rather about being a place of refuge. “From an ecclesiological perspective,” he continues,”the Church would truly mirror the Kingdom of God if it opened up such spaces rather than regulating them.”

Reading this parable with a queer lens poses a challenge to those in the Church who seek to limit diversity:

“Against this backdrop, the parable of the mustard seed contains an ecclesiological provocation: If the Reign of G*d is like the sowing and growth of a mustard seed—small, resilient, uncontrollable, and creating a space for life—then any church order that disciplines diversity and limits vitality must be viewed with suspicion. For ultimately, any controlling order sabotages the space in which the Reign of G*d can unfold.”

In addition to exploring queer biblical interpretation, Fr. Hose has also written in defense of queer participation in Church life, most recently defending the blessing of same-gender couples and arguing that there can be no claims of church unity which are based in discrimination

In each of these endeavors, Fr. Hose’s words serve as reminders that queer lives and queer realities will always be– and have always been–present and operative in the life of the Church.

–Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, June 27, 2026