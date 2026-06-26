Baseball Protest Against Pride Misunderstands God’s Rainbow

A biblically-based anti-LGBTQ+ protest by some members of the San Francisco Giants baseball team has sparked reactions from religious leaders, including New Ways Ministry’s executive director.

FrancisDeBernardo recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding the Bible verse used by some of the Giants’ pitchers to protest the baseball team’s Pride Night. While all players wore caps in which the team’s logo appeared in the colors of the Progress Pride flag. three Giants pitchers wrote ‘Genesis 9:12-16’ on their set caps, citing the verse in which God makes a promise to Noah, his descendants, and “every living creature” to remember God’s covenant and never again cause destruction like the great flood– with the rainbow serving as a sign of God’s promise.

LGBTQ-negative Christians have recently been using this passage to attempt to “reclaim” the rainbow as a religious symbol rather than one associated with the LGBTQ+ community..

DeBernardo said that the protesters’ presumption is “that God is choosing the rainbow only for certain people” despite the fact that the passage makes clear that God’s mercy and love are extended to “every living creature.”

“The idea that they’re saying ‘except for you’,” DeBernardo said, “seems to be opposed to the message of this passage.”

According to the New American Bible (Revised Edition), Genesis 9:12-16 reads:

12 God said: This is the sign of the covenant that I am making between me and you and every living creature with you for all ages to come: 13 I set my bow in the clouds to serve as a sign of the covenant between me and the earth. 14 When I bring clouds over the earth, and the bow appears in the clouds, 15 I will remember my covenant between me and you and every living creature—every mortal being—so that the waters will never again become a flood to destroy every mortal being. 16 When the bow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature—every mortal being that is on earth.

Other ministers and theologians have weighed in on this point as well, noting the unfortunate irony in the attempts to use a passage about expansive love in ways that seek to delineate and limit whom that love is extended to. The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

“This is what drives me a little nuts about using this (verse) as a protest against Pride,” said Kelly Colwell, senior minister of First Congregational Church of Berkeley. “The story is about God saying to people, ‘I will never harm you again like this.’” Yet when some conservative Christians use this verse, she notes, “what they’re saying is, ‘This symbol is ours, not yours.’”

“To have some of the players choose a desecration of that symbol — both the Pride symbol and the religious one — is so twisted,” Colwell said. “(The rainbow) is meant in the Scripture as a symbol of safety, as a symbol that you will not be harmed here.” The players, she argues, “are saying, ‘I don’t want to participate in you feeling safe here.’ I think that is absolutely counter to the core message of this Scripture.”

Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons, vice president of programs and strategy at Interfaith Alliance, analyzed the passage in an opinion piece for MS Now, noting:

“Genesis 9:12-16, the verse players inscribed on their hats, teaches us the opposite of the condemnation these de facto anti-LGBTQ activists wanted us to hear.

“…What this ancient and holy passage actually teaches,” he says, “ is that God creates a covenant with all of God’s creation and promises never to destroy the Earth again like in the Great Flood. “Every living creature of all flesh” is about as universal as language gets. It’s the opposite of exclusion and zero-sum thinking. God’s love is for everyone. Who are we then to limit it and make exceptions?”

Furthermore, Graves-Fitzsimmons points out that the narrative that LGBTQ+ rights infringe upon religious freedoms is a false one. According to a report published by Interfaith Alliance, civil rights for LGBTQ+ people have not resulted in the loss of any religious freedoms. He explained:

“So instead of actual threats to religious freedom, we get ridiculous stories like this Pride hat controversy. Ask yourself: Have there been any cases of Americans not being able to practice their faith because LGBTQ Americans now have nondiscrimination protections and equality under the law? Of course not. Let’s call balls and strikes about oppression fairly.”

Clearly, the attempt to “reclaim” the rainbow as a religious symbol “from” the LGBTQ+ community entirely misses the point of what the rainbow was originally meant to represent: God’s covenant of love for all people and all living creatures and the triumph of enduring love over destruction and separation.

—Phoebe Carstens, New Ways Ministry, June 26, 2026