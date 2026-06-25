Where’s the Memorial for Pulse Massacre Victims?

This month marks 10 years since a gunman entered the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and murdered 49 people, injuring many more. This attack on a popular LGBTQ+ social institution had its roots in hatred and homophobia, and a decade later we can still see the fractures it left in our communities, queer and religious, and especially in all the places they intersect.

In a column for U.S. Catholic, Leonardo Mendoza, a theology doctoral student at Loyola University Chicago, points out thate there is no permanent memorial to the lives lost at Pulse. Many victims’ families never claimed their bodies, and many churches refused to perform funeral services for the dead.

What does this mean for us, as Catholics? What does our faith say about such an omission?

Mendoza answers the question by demonstrating Catholic social teaching (CST) dictates that every human life is sacred, and has “inherent, inviolable dignity.” It also obliges Catholics to stand in solidarity with those who suffer. He also points out that Pope John Paul II made this clear in Sollicitudo Rei Socialis (On Social Concerns) when he defined solidarity as “not a feeling of vague compassion or shallow distress,” but a true, firm commitment to the good of all. These are foundational principles of our Catholic faith. Violence against marginalized communities tears the social fabric, and sustained remembrance repairs it. Mendoza asserts that the lack of a true Pulse memorial is “not merely a civic failure; it represents a failure of solidarity.”

Following the Pulse shooting, the U.S. Catholic hierarchy presented a weak response to the massacre. Only about 20 of the over 300 Catholic bishops issued statements of condolence, and some of them did not mention the LGBTQ+ dimension of the attack. According to New Ways Ministry, even Orlando’s own bishop made no mention that the victims of the attack were members of the LGBTQ community. Outside Catholicism, some churches denied funeral rites to the victims.

Mendoza calls this lack of response as the “erasure that hatred depends upon.” He explains this idea through the lens of queer theory:

“Sara Ahmed [a specialist in queer theory] argues that the dominant culture struggles to grieve queer loss because queer lives are often framed as failed heterosexual lives. Selective grief reveals selective worth. Public statements that omit LGBTQ+ victims imply that their lives are not fully grievable, counter to the teaching that every life bears irreducible sacred value.”

However, not everyone remained silent. New Ways Ministry issued a prayer card to remember the victims and to recommit to ending hatred against LGBTQ+ people. DignityUSA held a vigil several months after the shooting in remembrance of the victims, sporting buttons that read “God calls us by name. Why can’t our bishops?”

Among the few notable exceptions from bishops was Archbishop Blase Cupich of Chicago who said at a Sunday Mass following the shooting:

“For you here today and throughout the whole lesbian and gay community, who are particularly touched by the heinous crimes committed in Orlando, motivated by hate, driven perhaps by mental instability and certainly empowered by a culture of violence, know this: the Archdiocese of Chicago stands with you. I stand with you.”

Bishop Robert Lynch of St. Petersburg, Florida, said in a statement that “it is religion, including our own, which…breeds contempt for gays, lesbians, and transgender people.” Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego said that the tragedy was a “call for us as Catholics to combat every more vigorously” the anti-LGBTQ sentiment within the church.

A decade later, we have still not fully stamped out the anti-LGBTQ sentiment lingering in our church. But survivors, queer communities, priests and lay Catholics continue to remember the Pulse victims through vigils, prayer, and storytelling.

–Lynnzee Dick, New Ways Ministry, June 25, 2026

Further reading:

Outreach.faith: “Father James Martin, SJ: Ten Years after Pulse, Solidarity”