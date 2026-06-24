Catholic Colleges Celebrate “Lavender Graduations” and Pride Month

At least 19 Catholic colleges across the United States hosted “Lavender Graduations” and other pro-LGBTQ+ events as part of their commencement and Pride month celebrations. Lavender graduations are separate ceremonies intended to celebrate students who identify as LGBTQ+ and they conclude their collegiate careers.

In addition to the Commencement ceremonies for LGBTQ+ students, other events ranged from Gay Bingo to Pride Parades as well as promotion of LGBTQ+ resource centers on college campuses.

Among those holding the LGBTQ+ commencement ceremonies this year include Georgetown University, Boston College, Fordham University, Marquette University, Gonzaga University, the University of San Francisco, and Saint Louis University, among others. Even Pope Leo’s alma mater – Villanova University – held Pride month celebrations and outwardly posted support for LGBTQ+ students during Pride Month.

DePaul University – the largest Catholic university in the United States – promoted a full calendar of events to showcase support during Pride month as well as its LGBTQ+ resource center that works throughout the year offering training, guidance and information to its LGBTQ+ students.

Colleges and Universities that celebrated their LGBTQ+ community with lavender graduations and other Pride Festivities include the following. Click on the school’s name to view information about their celebrations.

Georgetown University, Washington, DC

Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA

University of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA

Fordham University, Bronx, NY

Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio

Seattle University, Seattle, WA

Saint Louis University, St. Louis, MO

Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, CA

Santa Clara University, Santa Clara, CA

St. John’s University, Queens, NY

College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

Albertus Magnus College, New Haven, CT

Saint Mary’s College of California, Moraga, CA

Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, IA

Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, TX

University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, MN

Siena Heights University, Adrian, MI

Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Canisius University, Buffalo, NY

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry said, “It is so heartening to see so many Catholic campuses celebrating LGBTQ+ commencement ceremonies and also Pride Month. Both of these types of occasions are ways for Catholic institutions to show their support for their LGBTQ+ students. The list above are only the schools we learned about. There are probably many others who celebrated these events, too. These schools are showing their students that the Catholic Church is truly “a home for all,” as Pope Francis had prayed for. The schools are also showing the wider Catholic Church that it doesn’t take much to show support and welcome for all its members.”

–Matthew Gorczyka, New Ways Ministry, June 24, 2026