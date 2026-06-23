Archbishop Celebrates Pride Mass With Local LGBTQ+ Group on Sacred Heart Feast Day

The archbishop of Milan presided at a surprise Pride month Mass for a group of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies on June 12, 2026, as reported by the Daily Caller.

The mass was celebrated by Archbishop Mario Delpini at the Church of San Carlo al Lazzaretto, located within Porta Venezia, a prominent gay-friendly neighborhood in Milan. It included rainbow symbolism, a nod to the aesthetic of Pride Month, and was organized by Il Gruppo del Guado,” a Milan-based LGBTQ+ Catholic group whose mission is to accompany LGBTQ+ individuals through their faith life. About 50 people attended.

The liturgy took place on the feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and in the Catholic Church the entire month of June is traditionally dedicated to this devotion. In recent years, many church leaders have tried to vigorously promote June’s Sacred Heart theme as a way of opposing the LGBTQ+ community’s designation of the month as Pride Month.

So it is significant that Delpini used the Sacred Heart feast to support the LGBTQ+ community, using the devotion’s theme of inclusivity in his homily by stressing that “the Lord loves every person.” He continued:

“The Lord has bound himself to you and chosen you, not because you are the most numerous people—indeed, you are the smallest—but because he loves you.”

Delpini is not a stranger to controversy, although he doesn’t seem to think what he has done now or in the past is particularly controversial. He instead says that controversies are always a pretext for something else.

He came under fire during an ordination of priests he held calling for “a Church as colorful as the cathedral’s stained glass windows, flooded with light…a Church both ancient and new, where each of us can let a ray of God’s light shine through.”

While his metaphor supporting the LGBTQ+ members of the Church seemed innocent enough, he also came under fire for supporting the Oratory of San Giovanni Bosco in Baggio, which allowed Muslim children a separate moment of prayer during their summer activities. Delpini’s defense of the Oratory called for more interreligious dialogue and tolerance. He also wrote a message to Muslims in Milan at the conclusion of Ramadan extending to them his well wishes.

The Archdiocese of Milan has a long standing history of church leaders being promoted to the College of Cardinals. While Delpini, himself, has not been appointed a cardinal since his appointment by Pope Francis in 2017, the archdiocese he oversees was once led by Giovanni Battista Montini, who later became Pope Paul VI.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, commented: “Why don’t all bishops celebrate a Pride/Sacred Heart Mass? Delpini showed that it is not only possible to do so, but that combining the two celebrations brings out a message of love for those often excluded, and a deeper understanding of the Sacred Heart’s message of unconditional love for all.”

—Matthew Gorczyca, New Ways Ministry, June 23, 2026